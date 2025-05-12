Bucks Cadets parade to mark VE80

Sea, Army and Air Cadets and adult instructors from across Buckinghamshire paraded at RAF Halton, Wendover, on Saturday (10 May, 2025) to mark the 80th Anniversary of Victory in Europe Day, watched by proud family members, civic and military dignitaries.

Among the guests in attendance were two Second World War veterans, Mr Michael Woods (100) from Dunstable, who served with the Royal Air Force, and Mr Dick Moon (102), from Burnham, who was an engineer in the Royal Navy.

The event was organised as part of a national programme of commemoration of the end of the Second World War in Europe in 1945, known as VE80. Among the contingents taking part were cadets representing the Royal Grammar School, High Wycombe; the Sir Thomas Freemantle Secondary School, Winslow; and the Pioneer Secondary Academy, Stoke Poges.

The parade was inspected by His Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant for Buckinghamshire, The Countess Howe; Colonel Jim Clarke, County Commandant, Army Cadet Force; Lieutenant Commander Caroline Meek, Sea Cadet Corps; and Wing Commander Luke Baxter, Air Cadets. Readings by cadets Henry Prince, Luke Poulton, Liam Cook and Melissa Harrison outlined various aspects of the conflict and a special for the occasion, entitled “The Soldier Sings”, was penned by Air Cadet Romaine Mounsher (15) of 332 (High Wycombe) Squadron, Air Training Corps.

His Majesty's Lord Lieutenant of Buckinghamshire, The Countess Howe, with Second World War veterans, Dick Moon (102), seated, from Burnham and Michael Woods, from Dunstable, during Saturday's VE80 Parade at RAF Halton.

Speaking at the event, The Countess Howe said:

“The Second World War was, and still remains, the deadliest military conflict in the history of the world. We can feel a great sense of pride in Buckinghamshire at the contribution the county made to the war effort.

“The scale of the lives lost, the human misery caused, the physical destruction of towns and cities, the sacrifices made by people throughout the nation – these are among the reasons why we must remember. At the same time, we must continue to honour the courage and example shown by our soldiers, sailors and aircrew, those of our allies, and all those who helped to ensure that good triumphed over evil.

“That wartime generation has nearly passed away. And with their passing, there is a danger that our links with the past will fade with them and that our memory of their deeds and sacrifices will grow dim. It is our responsibility to ensure that does not happen.

Cadets from across Buckinghamshire formed up on the parade square at the beginning of Saturday's VE80 Parade at RAF Halton

“That is why it has been so important to build this commemoration around our cadets. They are the people who can ensure the flame of remembrance continues to burn. They espouse the values of our armed forces: courage, commitment, discipline, respect, loyalty, honesty and integrity. By living up to these values, our cadets provide us with a cohort of positive role models, who can and do make important contributions to society.”