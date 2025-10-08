Bucks bus operator's team encouraged to be Dementia Friends

Drivers, Engineers, and Support Teams for a major Buckinghamshire bus operator have been encouraged to get on board a specially dedicated bus and ride into a new understanding of dementia and Alzheimer’s Disease.

Stagecoach East’s Wellbeing on Wheels (WoW) Bus has visited the region, encouraging colleagues to learn more about dementia by becoming a Dementia Friend, as well as having the opportunity to talk to an expert dementia advisor.

September was World Alzheimer's Month and, aboard the WoW Bus, members of the team from Alzheimer’s Society ran interactive and informative Dementia Friend Sessions. A Dementia Friend is somebody that learns more about dementia, how it can affect someone and the small ways they can make a different in their communities. It could be checking in on a friend who is caring for someone with dementia, being more patient in the shop queue, or taking part in a fundraising event.

Many people living with dementia often feel isolated and left out because dementia is still so misunderstood. Dementia Friends help to change that by using their awareness to do simple, everyday things that matter, and so helping people with dementia live their lives to the fullest.

Darren Roe, Managing Director of Stagecoach East, added: “In today’s busy world, mental health is such an important subject, so we make absolutely no apologies for continuing to help tackle it. So, I am very grateful for everyone who chose to get on board the WoW Bus to find out more about this terrible illness.

“One of our fundamental values is that ‘we are stronger together’, so it is very important that we support our colleagues, at every stage, as they grow as part of our team. It is wonderful to see the WoW Bus out and about, along with the work of our Health & Wellbeing Champions, offering support, and getting across the message that help will be there if it is ever needed.”

Natalie Skipper, Regional Fundraiser at the Alzheimer’s Society added: “This has been a fantastic opportunity to raise awareness, during World Alzheimer’s Month, reach those that might need our support, and create a society of Dementia Friends.

“Around one million people are living with dementia in the UK. The impact of dementia is devastating. It can often leave people feeling excluded and cut off from everyday life. At Alzheimer’s Society, we know the steps it will take to create a future where dementia no longer devastates lives. And we are leading the way, taking those crucial steps together with people from all the spheres of life that dementia touches.

“No-one can beat dementia alone. It will take a society to beat it. So, join us and become a Dementia Friend today, visit dementiafriends.org.uk.”