Bucks Bridge community unites in bid to raise £60,000 after loss of vice-chair to cancer

The Bucks bridge playing community are uniting in a bid to trump cancer by raising tens of thousands of pounds for life-saving research this week.

The card-game enthusiasts of all ages and abilities are looking to raise £60,000 for Cancer Research UK in a festival of bridge just weeks after losing the vice-chair of the Aylesbury-based English Bridge Union (EBU) to the disease.

The week-long festival, ‘Bridge – It’s a Big Deal!’ was the brainchild of the late Tony Russ who wanted to bring bridge-playing communities, old and new, back together post COVID whilst raising money for a good cause.

Sadly whilst organising the inaugural event, Tony was diagnosed with cancer himself and passed away last month.

Determined to ensure his legacy will remain in the festival’s success, the EBU in collaboration with the Scottish Bridge Union and Cancer Research UK, are uniting national bodies, counties, clubs, and players from September 9 to 15 to both celebrate the game and support a very important charity.

Nearly 1 in 2 of us will get cancer in our lifetime. Cancer Research UK is working towards a world where everybody can live longer, better lives, free from the fear of cancer.

So far, players have raised over £20,000 but they’re looking to boost their total to help more people beat the disease. You can donate here: fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/unite/english-bridge-union

Cancer Research UK’s relationship manager for Aylesbury, Gemma Kitching, said: “All of us at Cancer Research UK are thrilled to be partnering with the English Bridge Union for the festival of bridge to raise awareness and funds for vital life-saving cancer research and remember Tony who was behind this fantastic idea.

“We’ve been at the heart of the progress that has already seen cancer survival in the UK double in the last 50 years, but we’re not stopping now. Incredible supporters like the EBU, SBU and all the bridge players taking part are helping us to go further and faster in the fight against the disease. By raising money for vital research, they’re bringing hope to people affected by cancer across the UK.”

The fundraising festival comprises various events, from bridge sessions to open days and taster sessions where players can enjoy the activities both in person and online.

The Festival is widely supported with some well-known identities and professional players putting their support behind the initiative. They include Andrew Robson OBE of the Andrew Robson Bridge Club in London (international award winning professional, writer and teacher), actor James Smith (Chair of London Metropolitan Bridge Association) and Charlie Bucknell (Coach of the under 21 England Bridge Squad).

Regular updates regarding the Festival will be included on the EBU website dedicated Festival page, and a social media campaign has been launched across META (Facebook), Instagram and X (formerly Twitter).

Everyone joining in the festivities and the wider bridge community will be encouraged to get involved and donate to this worthy cause through the following dedicated Cancer Research UK Festival donation page which is live: fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/unite/english-bridge-union

What is Bridge?

Bridge is a trick-taking partnership game played by four people sitting round a table, with a standard pack of cards. There is an auction phase (often called bidding) which sets the trick target, and then one player at the table will strive to achieve the target while two others combine their efforts to stop that.

Achieving or exceeding the target will reap a positive score, while failure will generate a score for the other side. In duplicate bridge competitions the same deals are played multiple times allowing comparison of scores with others who had the same hands to play. This almost eliminates the 'luck' aspect that exists in card games such as poker.

Playing bridge is one of the most enduring and popular pastimes in the world and for over 100 years it has fascinated people of all types and from all walks of life. It is one of the most popular leisure activities in Britain, with an estimated 300,000 people believed to play. Famous players include Claudia Winkleman and Victora Coren Mitchell.

Bridge is recognised as a Mind Sport, and thus has 'sporting status' with many organisation including the International Olympic Committee and Charity Commission in the UK.