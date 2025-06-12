Bucks and Berks businesses make waves for charity at 10th annual Jansons Property Rowing Cup

Savills Crew

Businesses across Bucks and Berkshire took to the water this week to battle it out in boats. 98 local businesspeople took part in the 10th annual Jansons Property Rowing Cup at Dorney Lake on Wednesday 11th June, raising indispensable funds for Myocarditis UK – and settling a few old scores!

The sold-out charity event was also celebrating a decade of combining business, charity and challenge this year. 14 crews of seven – six rowers and a cox - went head-to-head in a thrilling Cornish gig rowing competition, bringing together businesses from the worlds of real estate, law, and finance among others.

Berkshire-based Real Estate Consultancy, Ridge, set the fastest time this year, covering 200 metres in just 1 minute 11 seconds – winning the dual accolades of not only the fastest time of the day, but also the overall winners.

Narrowly missing out on the top spot were teams from Savills and Berkeley Strategic who also made it to the final.

"This is the fifth year we’ve been part of the event and we’ve come second before, but this is our first win which we are thrilled about. It’s such a great day, and it’s good to be able to support such a well deserving charity at the same time” commented Simon Maidlow, Partner at Ridge and part of the winning team.

Proceeds from the day support Myocarditis UK, a charity dedicated to research into the causes, prevention, and treatment of this potentially fatal heart disease. Andy Jansons, organiser of the event and founder of Myocarditis UK, has been a passionate campaigner for awareness of the disease after his 18-year-old son, Alexander Jansons, tragically lost his life to myocarditis.

"It’s not just about raising money; it’s about shining a light on a condition that often goes unnoticed," Andy explains.

“Facilitating that through a spirited boat race among local businesses—an event that promotes collaboration, networking, and growth—adds even more value to the cause.”

Winning Crew from Ridge

The event was, as always, a brilliant way to bring together a vibrant community of local and regional businesses, including:

Berkeley Strategic

Berkeley Oxford and Chiltern

Blue Coast

Forsters

Haslams Chartered Surveyors

Lewis & Partners

Lichfields

Evoke

RG + P

Ridge

Savills

UMC

KAM

Burrows Graham

Volvo Financial Services UK

Walsingham Planning

Turley

Bray Fox Smith

To donate and to find out more about Myocarditis UK, please visit www.myocarditisuk.com.