Buckinghamshire survivor in running for national award for dedication to helping others affected by brain injury

Lorna Collins is in the running for an award from charity Headway UK

A multidisciplinary artist who sustained a traumatic brain injury when she fell from her horse is in the running for a national award for her determination in helping others with lived experience of brain injury.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lorna Collins, who lives near Amersham in Buckinghamshire, has been nominated for an award by brain injury charity Headway UK.

Each year, Headway UK holds a glittering awards ceremony celebrating the achievements and contributions of brain injury survivors, carers, volunteers, and others in the Headway community across the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lorna, 43, saw her equestrian dreams come to an abrupt halt 25 years ago when she fell from her horse and landed on her head aged 18.

Artist Lorna sustained a brain injury aged 18 when she fell from her horse

She sustained a traumatic brain injury (TBI) and developed several psychiatric illnesses post-injury.

The accident left her with significant challenges, and she lives with fatigue, anxiety, dizziness, brain fog and a host of other symptoms.

An artist, writer, filmmaker, and arts educator and researcher, Lorna actively advocates for brain injury survivors and raises awareness with her work, A Creative Transformation - a research project and practical service for people with brain injuries, centred around the art of creativity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She has worked with several Headway centres across the UK, developing creative opportunities for brain injury survivors, including making a film with clients at Headway Surrey.

Lorna advocates for brain injury survivors with her work, A Creative Transformation

Lorna also helped front Headway UK’s annual Action for Brain Injury (ABI) Week campaign in May, with this year’s theme ‘On a good day’ highlighting the fluctuating nature of brain injury.

These achievements and more have led to Lorna becoming one of just three finalists for the Alex Richardson Achiever of the Year Award, which celebrates the outstanding determination, strength, and courage of brain injury survivors.

The accolade, sponsored by Slater & Gordon, will be presented to the winner by Headway UK at its grand luncheon on December 12 at London’s five-star Royal Lancaster hotel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lorna was put forward for the award by several people, with nominators describing her as a “role model” and “complete inspiration”, commenting on her “courage, strength and determination in working to help others with lived experience of brain injury.”

One nominator, Beth Lowe, first met Lorna when she collaborated with Headway Surrey on creating a short film, detailing the experiences of survivors.

Beth, who became a project partner for the Headway Surrey film, said: “Despite such a significant, life changing injury and challenges - including completely losing her memory prior to her injury- Lorna has created a project that is empowering, and truly represents the voices of brain injury survivors.

“I don’t think Lorna fully realises the impact that her work has.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Her experiences - from her injury up until this point, 25 years later – and the work she does to help others and raise overall awareness, show that she is beyond worthy of a Headway Award.”

Lorna said she was “thrilled and incredibly grateful” to be a finalist in the Achiever of the Year category.

She said: “This is something I've always dreamed of: being recognised and appreciated for what I have done with and after my brain injury turns the immense trauma into something life-affirming and positive, which is what I am always trying to advocate in my life and my work.”

Winners for the Headway Annual Awards will be announced on Friday, December 12 at The Royal Lancaster in London.