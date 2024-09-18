Buckinghamshire soldier to be commemorated at 80th anniversary of the Battle of Arnhem

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Local hero, John Grayburn VC, is to be commemorated by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission (CWGC) in a ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Arnhem this weekend.

Lieutenant John Grayburn VC, of the 2nd Parachute Battalion, was born on 30 January 1918 on Manora Island, British India, and raised in Chalfont St Giles, Buckinghamshire.

After leaving school, he worked for the Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking Corporation (HSBC) before volunteering for military service during World War II.

Lieutenant Grayburn fought at Arnhem as one of Major John Frost's men, courageously defending Arnhem bridge during Operation Market Garden.

Lieutenant John Grayburn VC

On 20 September 1944, he was killed in action. For his exceptional bravery and inspirational leadership, he was posthumously awarded the Victoria Cross.

In January 1946, Lieutenant Grayburn was laid to rest in Plot 13, Row C, Grave 11 at the CWGC’s Arnhem Oosterbeek War Cemetery.

His headstone bears the Victoria Cross and the words chosen by his wife:

“‘YET SHALL HE LIVE’ ST. JOHN XI.25.”

Lieutenant Grayburn’s bravery and sacrifice remain a poignant reminder of the courage displayed by so many during World War II.

His sacrifice will be honoured as part of the 80th anniversary commemorations by the CWGC of the infamous WWII battle where nearly 1,500 Allied soldiers lost their lives.

The poignant Torch of Commemoration roadshow that captured the imagination of thousands during D-Day earlier this year will reach Arnhem on Friday 20th September.

The torch will be handed to British veteran Geoff Roberts and Caroline Frost, daughter of Lt Col John Frost who commanded the Allies during the battle.

Claire Horton CBE, Director General of the Commonwealth War Graves Commission, said:

“The Torch of Commemoration has proved to be a hugely successful way to educate younger people about what the Allies went through during their ordeal, and to ensure their legacy will never be forgotten.

“The CWGC’s Arnhem Oosterbeek Cemetery has been a focal point of commemoration for the Battle of Arnhem since the end of the Second World War, with the sacrifice of nearly 1,500 wounded and killed soldiers at the heart of our mission to protect their legacy and educate future generations.

“Today, we call on our communities to join us in our duty to ensuring the commemoration of the war dead continues, and share their memories and stories. Many of the stories of what the soldiers went through during the Battle of Arnhem are truly inspiring, and we hope they encourage younger people to honour them for evermore.”