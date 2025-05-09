Buckinghamshire residents invited to step up and support Diabetes UK

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

People across Buckinghamshire are being invited to step up this summer and raise vital funds for people affected by diabetes.

Diabetes UK's One Million Step Challenge runs from 1 July to 30 September 2025 and involves completing an impressive one million steps over the three months, equivalent to around 10,000 steps a day.

The challenge is designed to boost people’s fitness and improve their mood, while raising money to support Diabetes UK’s vital work. The funds raised will support pioneering diabetes research that will bring us closer to the day where diabetes can do no harm.

Across the NHS Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire and Berkshire West Integrated Care Board area, more than 97,000 people are living with diabetes, a number that is rising year on year and in the UK, more than 4.6 million people are now living with a diagnosis of diabetes.

Taking part in the One Million Step Challenge helps to support Diabetes UK’s work and ensure people get the care and support they need.

The One Million Step Challenge is an inclusive challenge, which allows people to take part wherever and however it suits them - whether it’s in their front room or local park, in the gym or in the garden, alone while listening to music, chatting with friends or stepping with colleagues.

Diabetes UK ambassador and television presenter Craig Rowe said: “After finding out I had prediabetes, I have seen first-hand how things like staying active can improve your health. That’s why I’m taking on the One Million Step Challenge this year, to support the incredible work of Diabetes UK and keep myself moving. I’d love for others to join me on my stepping journey!”

Phaedra Perry, Head of South West and South Central at Diabetes UK said: “The One Million Step Challenge is a fantastic way to stay active this summer while making a real difference to the lives of people living with diabetes. Every step you take and every pound you raise will help us to fund research for new treatments, campaign for better care and provide vital support through our helpline.”

In addition to the original One Million Step Challenge distance, there are two others to choose from, of varying difficulties. Participants new to stepping can take on the half million challenge – about 5,400 steps per day. And experienced walkers looking to push themselves further can choose to take on the 1.7 million step challenge – the equivalent of walking from Land’s End to John O’Groats.

The One Million Step Challenge is supported by GLL, which operates more than 250 ‘Better’ centres across the UK, promoting the challenge to its 800,000 members across social media channels and within the facilities it operates. In addition, it will offer challenge participants a free four-month leisure centre membership and access to a wealth of training tips and online classes via its Better app.

Joseph Rham, GLL’s Customer and Communities Director said: “We are delighted to be supporting Diabetes UK’s Million Step Challenge. Walking is the most accessible way for people to engage with exercise, it’s something that can be done without preparation or training and regardless of fitness levels, making it the ideal fundraising mechanic.

“Walking can be enjoyed in the open air, or on the treadmill in a gym or leisure centre. That’s why we are promoting this initiative to the numerous walking clubs that are based within our facilities and offering a free leisure centre membership to anyone who has signed up for this worthy challenge.”

The One Million Step Challenge is free to sign up to, and no minimum sponsorship is required. To register visit step.diabetes.org.uk