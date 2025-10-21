Buckinghamshire residents encouraged to spend a night under the stars at Stadium MK

Kind-hearted folk in Milton Keynes are uniting to help tackle homelessness by sleeping under the stars for one evening next month at Stadium MK, and spaces to register are open.

The home of MK Dons FC will host a CEO Sleepout on Thursday, November 13, with scores of locals swapping pillows and duvets for sleeping bags and thick layers to raise awareness and funds for those experiencing homelessness.

Supported by MK College, the event is open to all people including groups of friends and colleagues plus families and is being hosted by MK Dons Community Trust - the football club’s official charity.

It’s being held as part of the charity’s work to improve lives in the city by harnessing the power of football and its facilities with organisers setting a £30,000 fundraising target. Funds will be used to help provide temporary accommodation for those who are most in need and basic necessities such as warm clothing, food and shelter in a secure environment.

Each participant will be provided with a cardboard bed decorated by local schoolchildren, with prizes available for the most creative designs.

Paul Clark, Chairman of MK Dons Community Trust, is among those taking part.

He encouraged locals to get behind the football club and charity’s efforts to kick homelessness out of Milton Keynes.

“It’s unthinkable that in 2025 we still have dozens of people in Milton Keynes left with no choice but to sleep rough on our streets,” said Paul. “It’s a critical issue, and one we are bringing attention to by hosting a sleepout at Stadium MK.

“Already, we have a fantastic group of people committed to spending the night outside with thousands of pounds raised in support of CEO Sleepout’s work. We have unlimited capacity for this event, so encourage those who want to help us to get involved.

“All donations – however big or small – will help to make a difference and will be hugely appreciated. For those interested in supporting the event, we’d love to see you pitch side.

“Bring plenty of positive energy and, of course, warm clothing!”

Research by housing charity Shelter found 2,156 people in Milton Keynes were estimated to be homeless at the end of December 2023.

Of these, 35 were sleeping rough with another 2,121 – including 1,013 children – living in temporary accommodation.

Across England, one in 182 people are estimated to be homeless. In Milton Keynes, this figure is one in 133.

Bianca Robinson, Chief Executive Officer of CEO Sleepout UK “We’re thrilled to be hosting our Milton Keynes CEO Sleepout at Stadium MK this year.

“This is a great opportunity for the business community to come together and support an important cause by demonstrating just how much MK cares about local people in need.

“Funds raised will help change local lives through the amazing work of MK Dons Community Trust, Unity MK, Bus Shelter MK and YMCA MK.”

To register for next month’s CEO Sleepout on November 13 at Stadium MK, visit www.ceosleepout.co.uk. The event will run from 8pm until 6am with hot drinks and breakfast provided to participants, and a series of discussions to underline why fundraisers like CEO Sleepout are necessary.

Further information about MK Dons Community Trust is available online via www.mkdonsset.com. People wishing to support Paul’s fundraising page can do so by visiting www.ceosleepout.enthuse.com/pf/paul-clark.