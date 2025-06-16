Buckinghamshire resident and former charity chief executive receives OBE

Francesca Roberts, Buckinghamshire resident and former charity Chief Executive receives the Honour of Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in His Majesty The King's Birthday Honours List 2025 announced Saturday, June 14.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Commenting on the Honour, Francesca, of Great Kingshill, said: “I am delighted and overwhelmed to receive this great Honour of Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in the King’s Birthday Honours List 2025.”

Francesca received the Honour for her dedicated services to Homelessness and Hospices. Leading CRASH charity from 2007 until her retirement in May 2024. Francesca was instrumental in the charity’s success supporting homeless charities and hospices across the UK with their construction projects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prior to her role at CRASH, Francesca worked tirelessly as CEO at International Refugee Trust, supporting refugees in several countries.

Francesca Roberts OBE

She continued: “None of us who dedicate our lives to the charitable sector do this in the expectation that we will receive an award; we do it because we believe in helping others and our society. However, to have the 32 years of service I have given to the charitable sector recognised in this way, is a wonderful validation of my work and what I believe in.”

“I hope more than anything that this Honour will help to shine a light on the great need there is to help people who are homeless and people who need hospice care within the UK.

“The work I undertook with CRASH charity to construct places that care for people would simply not have been possible without the outstanding support of the UK construction industry and the incredible people who work in it. I share this great Honour with every one of them and the people they help by constructing places that care for people.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Francesca’s work has benefited homeless charities and hospices across the UK including Emmaus Hertfordshire, Rennie Grove Peace Hospice Care and The Hospice of St Francis.

You can find the full list of His Majesty The King’s Birthday Honours List 2025 at: https://www.thegazette.co.uk/London/issue/64759/supplement/B1

FRANCESCA ROBERTS

An influential figure in both the charitable sector and the construction industry.

Francesca started her career with BBC Television before moving into the charitable sector where her passion for helping people flourished.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As CEO at International Refugee Trust, Francesca worked tirelessly for 13 years supporting refugees in a number of countries. Francesca then embarked on a career with CRASH, uniting the construction industry to help homelessness charities and hospices with their building projects.

Since her appointment in 2007, Francesca was instrumental in shaping CRASH into the unique and thriving charity it is today. Visiting homelessness charities and hospices from Penzance to Perth, and many places in between.

Francesca has sought to understand the challenges faced by charities who rely on their buildings to deliver essential services and involved the construction industry to help them.

In 2014, under Francesca’s leadership, CRASH was awarded the Prime Minister’s ‘Big Society Award’. Francesca was the key driver in expanding the charity’s remit to include hospices in 2015, enabling hospices across the UK to benefit from CRASH’s guidance and support, alongside homelessness organisations. Since then, the charity and its Corporate Patrons have supported over 52 hospice projects, resulting in significant savings.