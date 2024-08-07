Buckinghamshire pair represent UK at Roverway 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jenson Thomas, a geography teacher and Noah Grottrup a rowing coach from Buckinghamshire have just returned from representing the UK in Norway at the European Scout event, Roverway 2024.

Set on the beautiful fjord coastline of Lundsneset, Stavanger, the event was an opportunity of a lifetime where they immersed themselves in adventure and Scandinavian culture.

Roverway is a gathering of 5,000 Scouts aged 16 – 22 years old, from across Europe and beyond. The event was divided into three parts beginning with an expedition across Southern Norway for five days, followed by an international camp at Stavanger where Scouts engaged in a programme of Scouting activities and skill development, before culminating in a ferry trip to visit Copenhagen in Denmark.

Noah 19 said: ‘’I spent the start of my Roverway adventure in Oslo meeting other Scouts from across Europe. We discussed what it was like to volunteer and shared our experiences.

Roverway Norway.

"Roverway is my first international Scout experience and I’m proud to be representing the UK. I’m here leading an international team and it’s giving me a real sense of pride. I’ve made some new friends from Iceland. Roverway is an event that forges friendships in a unique way.’’

Jenson 23 said: "I’ve been volunteering at Roverway to run water activities for Scouts from around the world, each day supporting hundreds of young people on the water. International Scout adventures are brilliant. You make new friends, visit new places and volunteering through Scouts gives you a real sense of achievement.

!In Buckinghamshire I volunteer with young people who have autism. I get a huge sense of pride supporting them to try new things, learn new skills and give them opportunities they don’t get in school.’’

Noah and Jenson joined 5,000 other Scouts from almost every European nation to embark on 15 days of adventure, fun, and learning skills for life. The theme of the event was ‘North of the Ordinary’. Roverway helped participants develop independence and resilience on its young participants by starting with a youth-led five day expedition across Norway

Chief Scout, Bear Gryllswished Noah and Jenson well by saying: "A massive congratulations to Noah and Jenson who represented the UK at Roverway 2024. Roverway is an amazing opportunity to discover yourself and make new friends, whilst participating in a programme that demonstrates true Scouting spirit by developing skills for life.

!Everyone involved had the trip of a lifetime in Stavanger. The diversity of people they met reminds us all about what the world has to offer: new cultures and new friends, becoming ever more tolerant and caring about others."