Buckinghamshire mum to take on 3-day London to Paris charity bike ride in honour of her late husband

Susie and Danny Turnbull completing the ride together back in 2012

On 26th September 2025, 46-year-old Susie Turnbull from Buckinghamshire will begin a 300-mile bike ride from London to Paris to honour the legacy of her late husband Danny Turnbull, a paraplegic personal injury solicitor who pioneered the three-day ride as a hand-cyclist back in 2012. She will be taking on the challenge as part of a team of 60 hand and upright cyclists, who aim to raise £500,000 for spinal cord injury charity, Back Up.

The group is made up of relatives, friends, 5 hand-cyclists and 25 solicitors from Stewarts law firm, where Danny worked. This includes Julian Chamberlayne, Danny’s friend and colleague, who completed the groundbreaking ride with Danny back in 2012.

Danny’s legacy pioneering an inclusive charity cycle

Danny, who sustained a spinal cord injury when he was two-tears-old, was a personal injury solicitor at Stewarts in London, where he represented people who experienced life-changing injuries following an accident. His work also included helping them with a wide range of issues from regaining independence, navigating relationships, continuing hobbies and safeguarding livelihoods. His personal and professional experience instilled him with a passion for fundraising to help rebuild the futures of people with spinal cord injuries.

Danny Turnbull taking part in the London to Paris ride in 2012

Danny was an avid supporter and Trustee of Back Up, a charity that supports people who have been impacted by spinal cord injuries. He was keen to take part in the Hotchillee London to Paris bike ride to raise money for Back Up, but was initially turned down by the organisers because he was a hand-cyclist. Never someone to take no for an answer, Danny worked hard to eventually persuade them that it was possible for hand-cyclists to complete the gruelling 300-mile route. In 2012 he successfully encouraged other hand-cyclists to join him in their first long distance hand-cycle challenge. The event is now referred to as the ‘No Limits’ ride as a tribute to Danny’s determination to challenge the limits placed upon him.

In 2017, Danny sadly passed away following his battle with cancer. The No Limits ride is now a tribute to his legacy, and since 2018 his colleagues from Stewarts have taken part in the event in his memory.

‘If you believe you can do it, you can find a way’

In 2012, the same year that Susie and Danny got married, they also took on the tremendous feat of cycling from London to Paris, with the added pressure of it being the first time hand-cyclists were able to participate in the three-day event. Given the intensity of the challenge, and the added difficulty of completing it as a hand-cyclist, nothing quite compared to the sense of victory they felt as Danny crossed the finish line.

Susie Turnbull, Freddie Turnbull, Lucas Turnbull-Stubbs, and Danny Turnbull

Susie, who is an occupational therapist from Newton Blossomville, reflects on the 2012 ride, saying: “We soon realised just how challenging it was going to be to take on the ride as a hand-cyclist. With only the strength of your arms to pedal instead of your legs, you’re essentially powering a machine that is twice the weight of an upright bike, it’s on a whole other level.

“Despite how difficult it was, completing the ride demonstrated exactly what Danny was trying to prove; that if you believe you can do it, you can find a way. That’s what this ride is now, it’s a platform for people to challenge and overcome their own limits and to demonstrate that life can go on after a spinal injury.

“Every 2 hours someone in the UK is diagnosed with a spinal injury. It can happen to anyone at any time; that’s why the work Back Up does is so important. Danny really was an inspiration to others. He was determined not to let his disability define him, and he wanted the same for every other person living with a spinal injury. His hope for this lives on through this ride; supporting an organisation that transforms the lives of so many people. ”

Danny’s son Lucas Turnbull-Stubs, who was 6-years-old at the time of the first ride in 2012, was also there to congratulate his Dad and Step-mum as they finished the race at the foot Eiffel Tower. Lucas, who is now 19 and studying Physiotherapy at Oxford Brookes, has also decided to take part in challenge for the first time.

The 2012 team of cyclists celebrating at the finish line in Paris

Supporting everyone affected by spinal cord injury

Julian Chamberlayne, Partner and Head of Aviation and International Injury at Stewarts law firm, work alongside Danny for many years, and took part in the 2012 event with him. “I had the privilege of seeing Danny’s determination for myself, both in the way he went above and beyond for his clients and in the way he took on challenges like this ride,” he said.

“Because of Danny’s legacy, £280,000 has been raised across two rides in 2018 and 2022; an invaluable amount of money for a charity that transforms the lives of so many people. 400,000 people in the UK are living with a spinal cord injury, so while our goal to aim £500,000 this year is high, we understand the scope of support that’s needed.

“Danny was an advocate for people with spinal injuries. His vision for an inclusive cycling event has come to fruition because of his hard work and the lasting impact he has made on those around him.”

Back Up supports people who have been impacted by spinal cord injuries, helping them to build confidence, regain independence, and discover what they are capable of.

Funds raised from this year’s No Limits ride will help the charity extend its outreach services to reach the 4/5 people who do not make it to an NHS spinal injury centre after injury as Abigail Lock, CEO of Back Up, explains:

“Back Up wants to ensure no one with spinal cord injury is left behind. With four out of five people not getting to specialist NHS spinal cord injury centres we have a big job on our hands.

“This is our biggest challenge fundraiser ever, and the money raised will help us reach more people, proving the first spark of hope for many whose lives are turned upside down in an instant by spinal cord injury.”