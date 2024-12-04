Buckinghamshire housebuilder builds hope with donation to Wildlife Hospital

Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes have donated £1,500 to Tiggywinkles Wildlife Hospital in Haddenham to support its running costs and help care for a host of new baby bird patients.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tiggywinkles is a specialist wildlife hospital dedicated to rescuing and rehabilitating all species of British wildlife, located nearby to the Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes’ Kingsbrook development.

Since becoming a Registered Charity in 1983, Tiggywinkles has treated over 300,000 animals for free, before releasing them back into the wild through a controlled programme once they are back to full health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The donation has enabled the charity to install automatic feeders for its patients, freeing up time for the vets to support the high volume of injured animals that are brought in daily. Over the years, the hospital has pioneered caring techniques for hedgehogs, badgers, deer and other native species, passing on its techniques through educational books, courses and lectures to veterinary schools across the world. The £1,500 donation comes from The Barratt Foundation, the housebuilder’s charity partnership, which aims to support local charities and groups wherever Barratt Developments PLC operates across the UK.

Twiggywinkles

Tiggywinkles Wildlife Hospital comments: “We work with a high volume of unwell and injured animals every month. This support from Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes has a significant impact and makes their journeys to recovery that much smoother. As we move into the autumn and winter months, support for our wildlife hospital is even more critical and contributions from the local community make the world of difference.”

Marc Woolfe, Director of Sales and Marketing at Barratt David Wilson North Thames, adds: “We are proud to have helped Tiggywinkles Wildlife Hospital with feeding all the new baby animals this spring, as well as supporting the injured animals in its care. Our developments are designed to offer a home for wildlife as much as our residents, so it is fantastic to see the tireless work of Tiggywinkles and its expert veterinarians in supporting local species.

“We look forward to seeing the newly born birds develop into strong adults and hopefully released into the wild one day soon!”

Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes have a selection of one, two, three and four-bedroom homes available at the Kingsbrook development, with prices starting at £231,500.