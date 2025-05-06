Buckinghamshire hotel gifts surprise cake to local hospice to mark #LoveMK Day

Horwood House Hotel gifted a heart-shaped chocolate cake to Willen Hospice to mark LoveMK Day

An award-winning Buckinghamshire hotel has gifted a Milton Keynes hospice a surprise cake to mark #LoveMK Day (1st May) as it continues to strengthen its community partnerships.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Horwood House Hotel, a 4-star country house hotel and conference venue in Little Horwood, near Milton Keynes, donated the heart-shaped chocolate cake, specially baked by its award-winning pastry team, to Willen Hospice.

The sweet treat was well received by the independent hospice and registered charity, which provides free expert care and support to adults in the city and surrounding areas who have a life-limiting illness. The hard-working hospice nurses, doctors, staff and volunteers enjoyed a slice – or two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the cake delivery, Caroline Morrone, General Manager at Horwood House Hotel, said: “We’re passionate about being part of our local community and supporting the incredible work done by organisations like Willen Hospice. #LoveMK Day was the perfect opportunity to show our appreciation with a small gesture to say thank you for the care and compassion they provide every day. We’re proud to continue supporting such a vital local cause.”

Kate Broadhurst, Chief Executive at Willen Hospice, added: “Horwood House has been a meaningful supporter of Willen Hospice, generously donating gifts for patients, raffle prizes and invaluable experiences. Their continued kindness has played a key role in our fundraising success and has made a real difference to the lives of our patients, their families and our wider community. As we receive only a fraction of our funding from the NHS, support from corporate partners like Horwood House is vital in helping us continue our care.”

Now in its 13th year, #LoveMK Day was set up by Destination Milton Keynes, the official tourism organisation for the city, to promote it as a leisure and business destination, whilst also asking the community to harness the pride they have for their home.

For more information on Horwood House Hotel, please visit https://www.horwoodhouse.co.uk/.

For more information on Willen Hospice, visit https://willen-hospice.org.uk/.