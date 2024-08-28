Buckinghamshire homebuilder's garden given wildlife-friendly accreditation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leading developer David Wilson Homes has received accreditation from the RSPB for the wildlife-friendly garden at its Mallard Meadows development in Winslow.

As part of its corporate partnership, the housebuilder has created gardens in line with RSPB guidance, in a bid to create a welcoming space for wildlife and to inspire new homeowners to make their gardens a welcoming space for nature.

Nature on Your Doorstep is sponsored by the homebuilder, which is supporting the RSPB to get gardens, balconies and other outdoor spaces blooming and buzzing with life.

To achieve such recognition, the gardens must include a variety of habitat features that support and provide opportunities for wildlife.

DWSM - 20 - The garden of the Avondale Special show home.

At Mallard Meadows, this included the installation of a wildlife pond, hedgehog home, wildflower turf, bee, bird and bat boxes, dead wood feature, bird feeding station, herb garden and water butt as well as tree, shrub and herbaceous planting from the RSPB wildlife-friendly garden approved list.

The certified garden belongs to the developer’s four bedroom Avondale Special and Ingleby Special style show homes at the development. Each of these show homes are available for house hunters to tour and view the nature-friendly features in place.

Ben Kalus, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes South Midlands, said: “With support from our longstanding partner, the RSPB, we're working to create nature rich developments.

“We look forward to seeing our new gardens flourish with wildlife, and visitors to our Mallard Meadows development can explore them and gather valuable insights for their own gardens.”

David Wilson Homes has partnered with the RSPB since 2014 and together they are working to find ways to make new housing developments better places for wildlife and for people.

Mallard Meadows is set just outside the vibrant market town of Winslow, surrounded by countryside. The development is built with convenience in mind with schools, shops and parks, all within walking distance.

For commuters, Mallard Meadows offers excellent road links to Oxford and Milton Keynes. As well as this, local residents can soon take advantage of the new Oxford trainline, with a brand new station only a short walk away, and currently under construction.