Buckinghamshire cricket hero spends day at Lord’s after recognition in national MCC Campaign

A Buckinghamshire cricket hero spent the day at Lord’s as special guest of MCC (Marylebone Cricket Club) President Lord Mervyn King after he was voted as an MCC Community Cricket Hero for his work as a groundsman at Westcott Cricket Club.

Barry Raynor from Westcott, is one of 11 new Community Cricket Heroes and joined the former Governor of the Bank of England in the Presidents Suite, he said: “It was very emotional being recognised as a Community Cricket Hero.

“It was a great honour that members of my club actually placed my name forward and even a greater honour that other, members of the cricket community thought I deserved this.

“Lord's has always been my favourite ground and seeing it close up and personal was very special.”

Barry pictured at Lord's in the Presidents Lounge

Raynor was recognised for his commitment and dedication to Westcott Cricket Club, he explained: “When I first started at the club the facilities were very basic and there was no junior cricket.

“Having a club that encourages youth and inclusivity is important for our village as there is now nothing left ie Pub, Village Hall, Church and so we are the main focus for our local area.

“My family were the driver for me getting involved in supporting the cricket club, additional involvement was needed for the upkeep of the ground and also the facilities and without that help the club would not have been able to continue.”

He has been a member of the club for over 60 years, dedicating most of his personal time to playing, running as Club Secretary or as the club’s groundsman for the past 30 years.

Despite now being over 80, Raynor continues to work on the ground for four to five days per week, supporting all club matches and events. Considered a ‘legend’ by those at the club, he has always welcomed all new members openly and warmly whatever their background.

The Community Cricket Heroes campaign, which is run in conjunction with The Cricketer magazine, launched in March 2022 and celebrates the grassroots game and the thousands of people who support it and make it happen.

Now in its third year, a team of 11 winners were selected from nominations from across the nation which were received by MCC.

A special panel, which included Ricky Reynolds, Dr Sarah Fane, Arfan Akram, Huw Turbervill and one of last year’s winners Nav Gahonia, who has gone above and beyond to provide opportunities for girls to play and enjoy the sport, chose them.

You can find out more at Lords.org.