Buckinghamshire Council celebrates county’s ‘rising star’ entrepreneurs in bootcamp graduation

A diverse group of ‘rising star’ entrepreneurs, including an elderly-care technology start-up, a journal aimed at practicing Christians and a Steeple Claydon-based accountancy firm, are set to graduate following an intense Buckinghamshire Council-funded programme of enterprise support, as Council launches StartUp Saturday one-day event on September 28.

Graduates from the 12-week StartUp bootcamp, delivered by the UK’s leading small business support provider Enterprise Nation and enterprise charity, LaunchIt, studied everything from coming up with an idea for a business, to how to sell, and use of digital tools. The participants were also given a trusted personal mentor to support them as they applied their learnings to their own early-stage ideas.

'Bootcamp helped me turn idea to reality'

Graduate Kashif Raza, co-founded MCare because he wanted to use his technology background to help simplify and solve a real problem his family encountered trying to access care for an elderly relative.

Start-up founders learning the basic skills they need for success

Kashif said: “MCare was prompted by personal experiences with our ageing relatives, who faced significant challenges in accessing adequate care and support. Seeing their struggles – from loneliness to inadequate health monitoring – highlighted a critical gap in the current elderly care system.

“Through extensive research and interactions with care home staff, we realised the difficulties they faced in providing personalised care with limited resources and overburdened systems.

"As an IT professional, I had expertise in using technology to solve real-world problems. My co-founders, Munawar Zulfiqar and Zain Ahmed Siddiqui, contributed their experience in business strategy and healthcare operations.”

The bootcamp and support really helped his team turn their big idea into reality. Kashif added: “We had a clear vision for scaling MCare, but translating that vision into actionable steps required mentorship and strategic advice that we didn’t have access to at the time.

“The bootcamp provided us with the structured support, mentorship, and networking opportunities we needed to overcome these challenges, allowing us to refine our business model, enhance our technology, and position ourselves for sustainable growth.”

Bootcamp graduate and experienced business strategist Josephine Owusu, is about to launch her brand Grace Stationery Ltd into Christian bookshops, a colourful and themed journal aimed at practicing Christians.

Stoke Hammond-based Josephine said: “I was in a Kikki K Stationery store holding a guided goals journal when I had a lightbulb moment that there is a gap in the market for Guided Christian Journals based on specific themes.

“After getting this idea I sketched the inside pages for the first guided journal and what I envisioned then reached out to a friend who is a graphic designer so that we could come up with design ideas for the cover and inside pages and she joined my team along with two other people I spoke to who were sold on the vision and are now project manager and business operations manager.

“We have gone through an extensive sampling process with multiple manufacturers and have the final samples for the first guided journal in three colours from our preferred manufacturer. I am preparing everything to launch and have a waitlist of 70 people who are ready to make multiple orders of the first journal and have a wholesale order from a Christian Bookshop at a well-known Christian retreat centre.”

Femi Oyetundi is launching his accountancy firm Nathan Grace, aimed at supporting entrepreneurs to grow through solid financial management.

Steeple Claydon-based Femi said: “I see a lot of entrepreneurs and leaders struggle or spend too much time grappling with their organisation's finance management. I've always enjoyed partnering with operational leaders and getting leaders to a point where their organisation's financial management is a catalyst for success and growth.”

He found the networking element of the course most helpful.

On the same day of the Bootcamp graduation, a group of next generation wanna-be business owners will attend a StartUp Saturday at the Buckinghamshire New University in Queen Alexandra Road, High Wycombe.

The StartUp Bootcamp and StartUp Saturday are part of a broad range of overlapping support funded by Buckinghamshire Council and delivered by Enterprise Nation with the mission to power up a new generation of talented Buckinghamshire-based self-starters bursting with enterprising ideas. The programme is funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF).

Martin Tett, Leader of Buckinghamshire Council said: “It has always been a key focus to stimulate start-ups and encourage them to stay in the county, creating long term jobs and boosting the future economy.

“That’s why we’re proud to be backing the county’s future entrepreneurs with this targeted programme of support - and by working with experts like Enterprise Nation and Launch It, we can make sure the next generation of start-ups get the best start, by unlocking their potential.”

StartUp Saturday

The next high energy day-long StartUp Saturday session will be hosted by Emma Jones, CBE, founder of Enterprise Nation, who will take the next group of learners through everything they need to know to start a business in a day.

The day - on Saturday September 28 - will hear from marketing pro and Creative Jam founder Matt Hulbert and Thomas Tyrell, founder of High Wycombe-based Thomas Tyrell Designs as well as expert speakers in topics from finance to marketing and social media.

Sign up for the StartUp Saturday event here.