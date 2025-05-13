Buckinghamshire charity founder honoured by The Open University

Ross Hockham, a Buckinghamshire resident and founder of local charity UK Astronomy, was honoured with an Honorary Doctorate from The Open University, recognising his outstanding contribution to public science engagement and education.

At a recent graduation ceremony held in Manchester, Ross stood alongside Open University graduates to receive the title Doctor of the University – a moment he described as “truly humbling and an incredible honour.”

“I didn’t go there as a scientist, astrophysicist or academic,” Ross said. “Just Ross, the guy who left school in 1999 with five C’s, hoping it might be enough to get into the fire service. To be recognised by a place like The Open University which shares the same values I live by is something I’ll never forget.”

The Open University praised Ross for his dedication to widening access to science and for his passion for lifelong learning and community engagement. A spokesperson shared:

Ross Hockham

“It was a real pleasure to honour someone who shares our commitment to widening participation in the sciences, who exemplifies the ongoing pleasures of lifelong learning, and whose delight in sharing knowledge with others resonates so strongly with our mission.”

Ross now joins an esteemed list of honorary graduates that includes the likes of Sir David Attenborough, Ronan Keating, and NASA scientists, a fact he describes as “mind-blowing.”

“This just shows what can happen when you follow your passions. Even if they start with a wobbly telescope and no clue what you’re doing. You don’t need top grades or a traditional path. With determination, a dream, and the support of people who believe in you – anything is possible.”

He dedicated the award to everyone who has supported the UK Astronomy journey – the volunteers, supporters and funders who have helped the charity inspire thousands through accessible astronomy events and outreach.

Ross Hockham and his wife, Frankie Hockham

“This honour is for you all – because no one does this alone.”

As part of UK Astronomy’s continued community engagement, Ross will be hosting a special stargazing event with Camphill MK, featuring two engaging talks designed for families and beginners. Tickets are £7.50 and booking is essential via the Camphill MK website: https://camphillmk.co.uk/uk-astronomy-evening/

To find out more about UK Astronomy and how to get involved or support, visit www.ukastronomy.org.