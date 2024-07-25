Buckinghamshire charity banks £3,000 donation from leading homebuilder

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jedidiah UK, a charity that provides support for vulnerable people, has received a £3,000 donation from David Wilson Homes to help support its essential work.

The donation came as part of the Barratt Foundation, which is designed to support national and local charities, large and small, across the UK to leave a legacy in the communities in which the housebuilder operates.

Located on Castle Street, the Buckingham branch of Jedidiah UK provides a free fresh food pantry to anyone who may need it within the local community. Open Wednesday to Saturday, the food cupboard welcomes 1,000 users through its doors each month.

The donation made by David Wilson Homes will be put towards the charity’s rent and utilities, which makes up 99% of its annual costs.

Cynthia Tooley MBE, Founder of Jedidiah UK, said: “Food poverty is sadly prevalent and very much a part of day-to-day life for many households. A lot of people slip through the cracks, and that is why we are here to support them.

“At Jedidiah UK we never ask anyone to prove their status to use our services. We believe in treating people with dignity, so would never limit how often or how little someone uses our services. If you are willing to queue, you are welcome whenever you need us.

“The donation made by David Wilson Homes was one of the nicest surprises we could ever wish for, and happened at a time when we needed it most. The developer’s Community Fund scheme is a great initiative, and I wish more companies did things like this to help their community.

“As a small charity we try so hard to help as many people as possible and donations like this one help us achieve exactly that. Everyone at Jedidiah UK would like to wish David Wilson Homes our most sincere thank you.”

Ben Kalus, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes South Midlands, said: “As a leading housebuilder we strive to support the communities in and around the areas in which we build and were delighted to be able to offer Jedidiah UK a donation to support the fantastic work it does.

“We have witnessed how the charity, despite the effects of the cost-of-living crisis, has continued to provide vital services which vulnerable members of the community rely on.”

To learn more about the charity, visit the website at Jedidiah UK.