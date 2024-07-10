Buckinghamshire charities invited to apply for Benefact Group’s new Charity Heroes Awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Benefact Group has launched the Charity Heroes Awards 2024, a new awards programme designed to celebrate and support charities working tirelessly to make positive change.

The Awards are open to charities based in the UK and Ireland and entries are open until Friday 26 July.

Winning charities will be awarded £5,000 and runners up will receive £1,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charities are invited to apply online via a quick and simple form for one of six awards categories:

Use the ''Submit a Story' link to tell us your news.

Award What judges will be looking for… Volunteer of the year Volunteers who have gone over and above, making positive impact for charities, dedicating their time and energy to a great cause Climate action project Charities which have inspired and motivated action to tackle the climate crisis Local community initiative A project which has reached the heart of a local community to tackle a local issue Digital fundraising initiative Inspiring digital fundraising which has created new sources of income and motivated supporters Small charity, big impact A small charity (with a turnover of less than £1m) that has made a big impact Charity leader of the year A charity CEO or other senior leader who is a role model for others by championing a cause and inspiring change

The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony in London on 28 November. An additional colleagues’ choice award will also be announced during the ceremony.

Mark Hews, Group Chief Executive of Benefact Group, says: “We are delighted to announce the launch of Benefact Group’s Charity Heroes Awards 2024. This new Awards programme celebrates and supports charities working tirelessly to make positive change. Benefact Group is a family of award-winning specialist financial services companies and the third largest corporate donor to charity in the UK. Owned by a charity ourselves, charitable giving is at the heart of what we do. All of our available profits go to good causes and the more the Group grows, the more the Group can give.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Benefact Group has donated over £200million to charitable causes since 2014 and has been recognised as the third biggest corporate giver in the UK1. The organisation aims to reach £250million in donations by 2025.

For more information and to enter your charity for an award visit https://benefactgroup.com/awards

Charity Heroes Awards is funded by EIO plc, part of the Benefact Group.