Buckinghamshire care home residents delight in trip to The Horse Trust

Staff and residents at a luxury all-inclusive care home in Buckinghamshire recently enjoyed a memorable visit to The Horse Trust, where they interacted with the retired horses that rest there.

The events team at Portobello Place, a member of the Berkley Care Group, organised the trip as the location has quickly proven to be one of the residents’ favourite places to travel.

The Horse Trust, known for the gentle nature of its retired horses, provided a perfect setting for a day filled with joy and gentle interactions. The quiet surroundings, in particular, help enable the residents to enjoy the outdoors and walk around the Chiltern Hills.

Residents, including those in wheelchairs, could get close enough to touch and stroke the horses that eagerly approached them. The sight of horses poking their heads out for attention and reading about their past achievements before their retirement brought smiles and excitement to everyone involved.

Pictured are three residents greeting one of The Horse Trust's retired horses

Following the visit around the stables, residents and carers shared a lovely time in the trust’s café, enjoying tea and cake and the scenic outdoor environment.

Beyond just serving as a chance to see the horses, the experience is a profoundly therapeutic one that combines pet therapy with the beauty of nature and enables residents to always return feeling energised and happy. This is particularly important to Berkley, not least during Mental Health Awareness Week.

Portobello Place has planned another visit to The Horse Trust on May 30th. In the weeks ahead, the care home also plans to explore other animal-related locations, including trips to Bucks Goat Centre and Peterley Manor Farm.

Commenting on the event, Jurgita Maksimova, the Events Manager at Portobello Place, said:

“Our recent afternoon at The Horse Trust was a moving experience for everyone involved. Our residents were thrilled to have the opportunity to touch and interact closely with the horses, while others found joy in simply observing from the sidelines.

“There’s a unique and beautiful connection between the animals and our residents during these visits. One resident seemed to come alive, his face lighting up with happiness as he stood beside the horses.