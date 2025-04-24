Buckinghamshire care home hatches an eggs-tra special Easter celebration

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Staff and residents at a luxury all-inclusive care home in Buckinghamshire have enjoyed a joyful and lively Easter weekend filled with music, family fun, and plenty of chocolate.

The events team at Portobello Place, a member of the Berkley Care Group, planned for the Easter celebrations to begin just before the weekend with the arrival of a special surprise: a chick-hatching kit.

Residents eagerly watched as six fluffy chicks hatched, each lovingly named by the residents themselves: Horatio, Antonia, Primrose-Clara, Charlie, Monty, and Derek.

Good Friday brought a flurry of activity, starting with Easter bunnies delivering chocolate eggs to each resident. The morning rolled into a Family Easter Fun Day, where residents, their loved ones, and staff children took part in intergenerational games, craft stalls hosted with The Hospice of St. Francis, and a cheerful Easter egg hunt.

On Saturday, the home hosted a mini concert and Easter parade that had residents singing along and even dancing in their chairs. Throughout the weekend, seasonal treats like hot cross buns and cornflake cakes were enjoyed, and the celebration concluded on Easter Sunday with a traditional roast dinner served with all the trimmings.

Residents played an active role in the preparations, creating handmade Easter bunting and festive drawings which decorated the home. Their creativity helped set a warm, joyful atmosphere for the weekend’s activities.

The arrival of children and families for Friday’s fun day added to the celebration, with residents and young visitors crafting side by side and sharing laughter during the egg hunt.

Commenting on the event, Jurgita Maksimova, Events Manager at Portobello Place, said: “It was an absolutely brilliant weekend, full of smiles, music, and family moments. From the excitement of the chicks hatching to the laughter brought by the Easter bunnies, we saw so much joy across our home.

“It’s always a pleasure to bring everyone together, and hearing the feedback from residents and families makes all the planning so worthwhile.”