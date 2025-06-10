Buckinghamshire actor/writer brings personal story to life in new short film ‘Mute’

Elloise Thomson (Wooburn Green, Buckinghamshire) is a local actor, writer and co-founder of KE Productions. She grew up in Iver Village and trained at Royal Central and Drama Studio London.

Elloise has performed at The Globe and across the UK fringe scene. She is also a voice-over artist for brands like New Look, Bose, Nutella and Audible, and is the new voice of Transport for London, the voice behind “Mind the gap,” heard by millions of commuters daily.

Now, she is turning her attention to a deeply personal film project. Elloise and fellow producer Kate Gee-Finch (former Miss Hertfordshire) have launched KE Productions to spotlight untold stories, beginning with MUTE – a quiet, emotionally driven short film about a young girl living with selective mutism, an anxiety disorder that affects around 1 in 140 children in the UK.

“This film is rooted in my own experience,” says Elloise. “As a child, I struggled with anxiety, and I rarely saw those stories told on screen. MUTE is about understanding silence, not fixing it.”

The film follows seven-year-old Megan, who is confident at home but unable to speak in public settings. Her journey is told through small moments of connection, particularly with her gentle, patient grandad. The story is subtle, powerful and full of heart.

MUTE will be made by a predominantly all-female crew, a choice inspired by Cate Blanchett’s speech at Cannes about gender equality in film, and will be filmed in and around Buckinghamshire and this summer.

How You Can Help:

• Sponsor the project via Indiegogo: https://igg.me/at/GIlfeQ8TVUM/x#/

• Offer in-kind support: such as location hire, catering, or equipment

• Share our story: in schools, youth networks, or mental health organisations

All local supporters will be credited in the film, and this is a fantastic chance to support homegrown talent from Buckinghamshire and surrounding areas.

To learn more, donate, or get involved, search MUTE on Indiegogo.

Follow us: @filmswithkeproductions