Buckingham's Twigs Nurseries donates free Christmas tree to hospice

Twigs Nurseries' tree at Willen Hospice.

Family-run Twigs Nurseries in Buckingham has donated a Christmas tree to charity World Vision, who decorated it and provided it to nearby Willen Hospice.

The tree was collected by World Vision before being delivered in time for Christmas to Willen Hospice, where it sits proudly decorated in the Hospice Cafe for patients, their families, and staff to enjoy.

Willen Hospice has been running for over 40 years and has served the community, working closely with GPs, hospitals, community nursing staff, and social workers to ensure that care is co-ordinated, informed, and supportive at all levels. This past week also saw runners take part in the Santa's Dash run, raising over £25,000 for the hospice.

World Vision's focus is on helping the world’s most vulnerable children overcome poverty and experience fullness of life. For over 70 years, it has worked together with communities even in the most dangerous places. World Vision also took part in a World Record set in 2023, joining MK Food Bank in laying out 102,447 cans in Milton Keynes, setting the record for a continuous line of food cans.

Twigs Nurseries has gotten into the Christmas spirit with a free trail and craft experiences for families, as well as various trees for the festive season.