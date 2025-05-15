Buckingham's new town council

Published 15th May 2025
At the Annual Town Council Meeting on Monday, May 12, we bid farewell to our outgoing Mayor, Councillor Anja Schaefer, who oversaw the election of our new Town Mayor for 2025-26. We are pleased to announce that Councillor Fran Davies was elected unanimously as the new Town Mayor, with Councillor Andy Mahi stepping in as Deputy Mayor. Please join us in welcoming them to their new roles!

We are also excited to introduce the new members of your Buckingham Town Council, following the recent uncontested election. A big congratulations to all those elected, and thank you for your dedication to representing our community:

Meet Your 2025–26 Councillors

North Ward:

Town Council Chamberplaceholder image
Town Council Chamber

• Tony Allen • Heather Haydock • Howard Mordue

• Jane Mordue • Ruth Newell • Anja Schaefer • Martin Try

South Ward:

• Robina Ahmed • Fran Davies • Lucy Draper

• Jon Harvey • Andy Mahi • Lisa O’Donoghue

• Sundeep Singh • Robin Stuchbury

As we welcome our new councillors, we also take a moment to express our gratitude to those who have stepped down after years of service to our community:

  • Mark Cole JP
  • Geraldine Collins
  • Margaret Gateley
  • Ade Osibogun
  • Anthony Ralph

Thank you for your hard work and dedication over the years. Your contributions have made a lasting impact on Buckingham.

We look forward to working together to continue serving our wonderful community!

