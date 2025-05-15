Buckingham's new town council
We are also excited to introduce the new members of your Buckingham Town Council, following the recent uncontested election. A big congratulations to all those elected, and thank you for your dedication to representing our community:
Meet Your 2025–26 Councillors
North Ward:
• Tony Allen • Heather Haydock • Howard Mordue
• Jane Mordue • Ruth Newell • Anja Schaefer • Martin Try
South Ward:
• Robina Ahmed • Fran Davies • Lucy Draper
• Jon Harvey • Andy Mahi • Lisa O’Donoghue
• Sundeep Singh • Robin Stuchbury
As we welcome our new councillors, we also take a moment to express our gratitude to those who have stepped down after years of service to our community:
- Mark Cole JP
- Geraldine Collins
- Margaret Gateley
- Ade Osibogun
- Anthony Ralph
Thank you for your hard work and dedication over the years. Your contributions have made a lasting impact on Buckingham.
We look forward to working together to continue serving our wonderful community!
