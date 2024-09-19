Buckingham's Dog Show was a ‘pawsitively’ fantastic day
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
This year's show was judged by the main event sponsors, local dog trainer Kimberly Cox and Sophie Beacon of Woofs and Washes. With over 140 furry contestants, the judges certainly had their work cut out for them! The coveted Best in Show title went to Bruce, a Patterdale Terrier Cross who stole the spotlight by also winning the Fabulous Fella category.
Alongside the competitions, visitors enjoyed a variety of dog-themed stalls, street food, freshly baked treats, free face painting for children, and plenty of fun photo ops with the competing pooches on the podiums.
Buckingham Town Council wish to extend their heartfelt thanks to all the other sponsors whose donations added extra smiles to the day’s festivities. Including Pets at Home Buckingham, Thornborough Paws, Buckingham Dog Walking Field, L.A. Dog Grooming, L.A. Dog Pool, Hill’s Canine Hydrotherapy, Stowe Landscape Gardens, and Mole Country Stores. Special appreciation goes to Manor Farm for supplying hay bales, which ensured the crowd’s comfort throughout the event.
Chair of Town Centre & Events Committee Robin Stuchbury said “The Buckingham Town Council's Town Centre & Events Dog Show was a great success this year, with a fantastic turnout. A special thank you goes to everyone involved, particularly Mr. Mike Smith and Mr. Terry Bloomfield, both Freemen of Buckingham, who once again returned to support the Council in this event. Gratitude is also extended to all the sponsors, participants, and, of course, the wonderful dogs and their owners for making this family event so memorable. A special thanks goes to Cllr. Lisa Donoghue, as well as the officers and the Greenspaces team, for their hard work in ensuring the event's continued success.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.