Buckingham's bonfire & fireworks display brought warmth and joy to thousands

Last Saturday, 2nd November brought Buckingham together for a spectacular night of celebration, warmth, and excitement at this year’s Bonfire & Fireworks event.

Over 3000 people enjoyed the festivities and celebrated in a safe and lively environment.

The evening began with families and friends sampling treats from local food vendors and enjoying live entertainment from DJ Dan Blaze. The highlight of the night came when the sky lit up with an incredible fireworks display while the crackling of the bonfire created a warm and cozy atmosphere.

A big thank you to everyone who attended and helped create a warm-hearted community event. Buckingham Town Council would also like to thank the local companies, organisations, and volunteers who generously donate time and resources each year to make this event safe and enjoyable. Including: 1563 Buckingham Squadron Air Cadets, who helped marshal at the event; Buckingham Table who helped litter pick the site the following morning; HG Timber for the donation of pallets for the Bonfire; Abbott Fire Group for providing essential fire extinguishers; and Waitrose staff for collecting cardboard to get the bonfire started.

Residents watch the huge bonfire

Councillor Robin Stuchbury said “thank you to everyone who attended the bonfire and fireworks event in Bourton Park – it was fantastic to see so many families enjoying this community event. Special thanks to Councillors Andi Mahi and Lucy Draper, our officers, Green Spaces team, our fireworks contractor, the Air Cadets, and all the stall holders for making this event a success. Events wouldn’t be possible without everyone’s hard work and teamwork. Planning for next year’s event is already underway, inspired by this year’s turn out”.