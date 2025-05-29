BuckinghamLive rocks Buckingham Football Club with a day of music, fun, and community spirit

The town came alive as BuckinghamLive took over Buckingham Football Club for a truly fantastic day of live music, entertainment, and family-friendly fun. With a buzzing crowd and an electric atmosphere, BuckinghamLive showcased the best of local talent, featuring a full lineup of live bands and performers that had audiences dancing, singing, and celebrating all day long. From upbeat anthems, sea shanties to soulful tunes, there was something for everyone.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event was more than just music — with delicious food stalls, activities, and a vibrant, inclusive atmosphere, it brought the community together in a big way. Organisers hailed the day as a massive success, celebrating the joy of shared experiences and local culture.

“We wanted to create something special for Buckingham — something people would remember,” said the event team. “Judging by the smiles and dancing, we think we did just that.”

A Huge Thank You

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BuckinghamLive 2025 stage

The BuckinghamLive team would like to extend heartfelt thanks to all who made the event possible — our generous sponsors, incredible volunteers, talented performers, vendors, and of course, everyone who came out to support and celebrate with us. Your energy, creativity, and commitment made the day unforgettable.

BuckinghamLive proved to be one of the highlights of the local calendar, and plans are already underway for future events.

Cllr. Robin Stuchbury, Chair of the Town Centre and Events Committee said: “Firstly I'd like to thank Susie and her team from BuckinghamLive for providing a wonderful lineup of entertainment on Bank Holiday Sunday which so many people who attended so obviously enjoyed.

I'd also like to pay tribute and thanks to Buckingham Football Club who worked throughout the day late into the evening ensuring everybody who attended had a safe experience. Lastly, it's very important to pay tribute to the Town Council’s Green Spaces team and officers who worked collaboratively with Susie and BuckinghamLive and the football club to ensure our community had a day of free entertainment – an opportunity for families to get together in the open air to enjoy each other's company and the music and entertainment which was so generously provided. From the moment our Mayor opened the event until Susie closed it down at 10 pm there was a wonderful atmosphere due to the goodwill and collaboration of everyone involved and those who attended.”