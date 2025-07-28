Buckingham WI support Buckingham Youth Centre

Fun for everyone
Thanks to Buckingham WI the children at Buckingham Youth Centre now have more games to play.

Each year Buckingham WI members vote to choose a local cause or event to sponsor with the funds raised over the year.

This year members voted to support Buckingham Youth Centre and paid for a new mega speaker, plus some giant games so everyone could get involved.

In past years Buckingham WI have supported the Buckingham Ablaze celebrations, brightened up the town by planting the pots outside the Sorting Office, planting trees and sponsoring the star on top of the town centre Christmas tree.

Interested in joining? Simply email [email protected] for more info

