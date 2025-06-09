Buckingham Town Council upgrades public toilets to be stoma-friendly

By Buckingham Town Council
Published 9th Jun 2025, 13:33 BST
Updated 9th Jun 2025, 13:40 BST
Buckingham Town Council is pleased to announce the successful upgrade of its three public toilet facilities to make them stoma-friendly, ensuring greater accessibility and dignity for residents and visitors with a stoma.

Each of the upgraded toilets is now equipped with mirrors, shelves, and bag hooks—essential features that provide a safer and more comfortable experience for individuals managing stoma care while out in the community.

The three stoma-friendly toilets are located at:

  • Lace Hill Sports and Community Centre
  • Cornwalls Meadow Car Park (within the Changing Places toilet facility)
  • Chandos Park
Cllr Fran Davies, Chair of the Town Council’s Environment Committee for 2024/25, said:

"I'm so pleased to hear that this has been brought forward, having been alerted to the specific needs of people who have a stoma, our Town Council has acted in order to provide the facilities that are needed.”

