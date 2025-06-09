Buckingham Town Council upgrades public toilets to be stoma-friendly

Toilet Facilities

Buckingham Town Council is pleased to announce the successful upgrade of its three public toilet facilities to make them stoma-friendly, ensuring greater accessibility and dignity for residents and visitors with a stoma.

Each of the upgraded toilets is now equipped with mirrors, shelves, and bag hooks—essential features that provide a safer and more comfortable experience for individuals managing stoma care while out in the community.

The three stoma-friendly toilets are located at:

Lace Hill Sports and Community Centre

Cornwalls Meadow Car Park (within the Changing Places toilet facility)

(within the Changing Places toilet facility) Chandos Park

Cllr Fran Davies, Chair of the Town Council’s Environment Committee for 2024/25, said:

"I'm so pleased to hear that this has been brought forward, having been alerted to the specific needs of people who have a stoma, our Town Council has acted in order to provide the facilities that are needed.”