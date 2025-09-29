Buckingham Town Council joins the Hedgehog Heroes

By Buckingham Town Council
Contributor
Published 29th Sep 2025, 15:36 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2025, 15:40 BST
Buckingham Town Council is proud to have been added to the British Hedgehog Preservation Society’s Hedgehog Heroes Roll of Honour for taking steps to protect one of Britain’s most vulnerable creatures.

As part of this commitment, the Council has introduced safety stickers on all strimmers used by our Green Spaces Team. The stickers serve as a vital reminder to check carefully for hedgehogs before operating machinery.

Most Popular

Hedgehogs are now listed as vulnerable for extinction in the UK. Sadly, many are injured or killed by garden cutting equipment each year because their instinctive response to danger is to curl into a ball rather than run away. By making small but meaningful changes, the Town Council is helping to ensure these much-loved animals are kept safe.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Any injured hedgehogs found in the local area can be reported to Deanshanger Hedgehog Rescue at 07943174349.

Strimmer With Sticker Appliedplaceholder image
Strimmer With Sticker Applied

Cllr Lucy Draper quoted “As chair of the environment committee, I am so proud of the efforts of our green spaces team to ensure they make every attempt to protect and preserve our hedgehog population.

"Being listed on the hedgehog heroes roll of honour is a testament to our commitment to working in harmony with the wildlife we share our town with"

Related topics:Buckingham Town CouncilBritainCouncil
News you can trust since 1832
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice