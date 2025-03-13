Buckingham Town Council brings life to new cemetery site with tree planting project

Buckingham Town Council is pleased to announce the successful planting of 31 large trees at the new cemetery site on Tingewick Road.

This initiative, carried out by a dedicated team of volunteers, town councillors, and our hardworking Greenspaces Team, enhances the existing tree line and veteran hedging, further improving the biodiversity and environmental value of the site.

In addition to these large trees, 400 small (whip) trees have been planted along the hedge line. These whips will be carefully managed and watered by the Town Council’s Greenspaces Team throughout the year to ensure they thrive and become well-established. The trees have been planted strategically around the borders of the cemetery and adjacent allotment site, providing long-term benefits such as increased biodiversity, improved air quality, and enhanced aesthetic appeal for visitors.

This project was made possible through funding secured from the HS2 Communities and Environment Fund. The grant funding has enabled the expansion of green infrastructure in Buckingham, ensuring that our community continues to benefit from a healthy and beautiful natural environment.

Tree Planting at new cemetery

In addition to the cemetery site, this week the Greenspaces Team has also been actively planting new trees in Chandos Park and Lace Hill. These plantings include a mix of native deciduous and evergreen species, which will further strengthen and diversify the tree cover in our parks, providing essential habitats for wildlife and improving resilience against climate change.

Buckingham Town Council remains committed to planting trees every year as part of our ongoing efforts to enhance green spaces and promote environmental sustainability. We extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone who volunteered their time to help get these trees in the ground. Your support and dedication play a crucial role in making Buckingham a greener and more vibrant place for generations to come.

For more information about Buckingham Town Council’s environmental initiatives, please visit our website or contact the Town Council office.