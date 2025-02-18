Buckingham takes first big step in Twinning with Valmadrera

Representatives from both towns meeting in Valmadrera

Buckingham is excited to announce the completion of the first stage of its twinning process with Valmadrera, a charming Italian town near the stunning Lake Como.

This new partnership is all about bringing our communities closer together, sharing cultures, and creating new opportunities for residents.

Valmadrera, located in northern Italy’s Lombardy region, is known for its beautiful scenery, rich history, and strong sense of community. With a focus on sustainability and preserving its natural surroundings, it is a great match for Buckingham.

The initial stage of twinning has involved official agreements and discussions, setting the groundwork for future collaborations. People from both towns—including local leaders, community groups, and residents—are looking forward to exciting exchanges, from student programmes to cultural events and business connections.

Representatives from Valmadrera are equally enthusiastic, highlighting their commitment to international cooperation and the many benefits this twinning will bring.

The two towns have already got off to a great start in developing friendships and cultural, sporting and leisure links, including a twinning tennis tournament held in Buckingham in May 2024.

This twinning represents a significant milestone for Buckingham, underlining its commitment to fostering international understanding and collaboration. Residents are encouraged to help shape this relationship, get involved and take part in upcoming events to celebrate this wonderful new partnership.

Buckingham’s Mayor, Cllr. Anja Schaefer said "I was greatly honoured to sign our new twinning agreement with Valmadrera. Twinning offers so many opportunities for the people of Buckingham, and I hope we will see students from our schools, members of our sporting associations, and many others go to Valmadrera in the future and enjoy the fantastic hospitality and everything the region has to offer."