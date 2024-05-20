Buckingham Swans bowled over by sports fund help
and live on Freeview channel 276
The £75,000 Gigaclear Rural Sports Club Fund aims to support teams based in rural communities across the broadband company’s full fibre network, which spans 26 counties.
Buckingham RFC Head Coach Mikey Clark said the fund had enabled the club to purchase GPS trackers for players.
He said: “Whilst predominantly purchased with our women's teams in mind, the trackers are also being utilised by the men. They enable us to monitor player performance and make real-time decisions during matches. This performance-based tool gives us a live data feed on the number of metres covered by individual players, their speed and whether they're fatiguing. It's a great way to track how the players are performing so we can make the necessary adjustments as well identify areas where we can focus training and player development.”
Fund ambassador Darren Gough said: “Since launching the fund, it has gone from strength to strength, providing valuable support where it is needed most. It’s great to see so much kit and equipment being sent out to rural sports clubs such as Buckingham RFC. I believe it will help make a difference to players now and to the rural sports teams of the future.”
The club, whose teams play their matches in Maids Moreton, Buckingham is open to players of all ages and boasts a strong youth section.
Around 6,000 homes and businesses in Buckingham and surrounding rural communities are now able to access Gigaclear’s full fibre broadband offering ultrafast speeds up to 900Mbps. For more details, visit Gigaclear.com