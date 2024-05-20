Buckingham Swans bowled over by sports fund help

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Budding Maro Itojes and Alex Matthews in Buckingham have been given a boost towards achieving their dream thanks to a new sports fund backed by former England cricketer Darren Gough.

The £75,000 Gigaclear Rural Sports Club Fund aims to support teams based in rural communities across the broadband company’s full fibre network, which spans 26 counties.

Buckingham RFC Head Coach Mikey Clark said the fund had enabled the club to purchase GPS trackers for players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “Whilst predominantly purchased with our women's teams in mind, the trackers are also being utilised by the men. They enable us to monitor player performance and make real-time decisions during matches. This performance-based tool gives us a live data feed on the number of metres covered by individual players, their speed and whether they're fatiguing. It's a great way to track how the players are performing so we can make the necessary adjustments as well identify areas where we can focus training and player development.”

Sports Fund Ambassador Darren Gough

Fund ambassador Darren Gough said: “Since launching the fund, it has gone from strength to strength, providing valuable support where it is needed most. It’s great to see so much kit and equipment being sent out to rural sports clubs such as Buckingham RFC. I believe it will help make a difference to players now and to the rural sports teams of the future.”

The club, whose teams play their matches in Maids Moreton, Buckingham is open to players of all ages and boasts a strong youth section.