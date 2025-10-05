Buckingham residents clean up their section of the River Great Ouse

Ready and waiting for the River Rinse team

On two October weekends Stowe Sub-aqua Club together with a team of volunteers including members of the Fire Service and led by Buckingham Town Council staff and Councillors donned their wetsuits and wellies and set off to carry out a River Rinse through the town. Rubbish thrown into the river was removed and litter picked along the banks.

Amongst the best ‘finds’ were a vintage milk churn and a wheelbarrow minus its wheels plus four shopping trolleys, a child’s bicycle, numerous tyres and much other detritus.

This year the River Rinses coincided with the Women’s Institute’s Week of River Action. Members of Buckingham WI decided they could make their own special contribution and met the team as they finished, with supplies of hot bacon rolls, veggie sausage rolls and flapjacks to say thank you for the work they did. These were gratefully received all round and the ladies promised to do it all again next year