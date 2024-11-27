Buckingham resident reveals secret to a long life on her 100th birthday

A 100-year-old Buckingham care home resident has revealed her secret to living a long and happy life – “keep a healthy mind and body”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ruby Hill, a resident at Care UK’s Maids Moreton Hall on Church Street, shared her advice to mark her newly-minted centenarian status, while celebrating with those nearest and dearest to her.

In commemoration of Ruby’s milestone birthday, a special day was organised by the team at Maids Moreton Hall and her daughter, Judith, which saw Ruby hitch a ride in a limo before returning to the home for afternoon tea with her friends and family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked what her secret to living a long life is, Ruby said: “Keep a healthy mind and body.”

Buckingham care home resident, Ruby Hill, celebrates 100th birthday

Ruby was born on the 28th October 1924 in London. After growing up in Nyetimber, a small village in West Sussex, and living in various locations in London, Ruby pursued a career as a civil servant until she married her husband, Albert Hill, in 1965.

The pair, who met at a walking group, were passionate about the outdoors and spent their married life hiking, cycling and skiing. When she wasn’t exploring, Ruby could be found at various social groups including sewing groups, church groups, the RSPB and the Women’s Institute.

Ruby remained active throughout her life into parenthood, playing games and sharing her love of the outdoors with her daughter and her grandchildren, James and Sophie, who often visit her at Maids Moreton Hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ina Almasan, General Manager at Maids Moreton Hall, added: “We were so excited to celebrate such a joyous day with Ruby. As a much-loved resident at Maids Moreton Hall, it was wonderful to mark this tremendous milestone with her and hear her very good advice for living a long and happy life.

“Here at Maids Moreton Hall, we centre everything we do around our ethos of ensuring residents live active and fulfilling lives – and Ruby’s 100th birthday celebration was no exception. It was lovely to see how happy she was to be surrounded by those closest to her on the special day.”

Designed to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives, while also promoting independence, Maids Moreton incorporates space for hobby and leisure activities. The layout of the home has been configured to help facilitate the creation of close-knit communities and encourage social interaction among the residents.