Buckingham pub wins CAMRA's Phoenix award after successfully reopening
The Phoenix Award is presented to pubs which have risen again following several years of closure.
CAMRA has found that where a pub has been closed for over 12 months it often stays shut, so this award celebrates the reopening of one of our most loved local amenities.
In this case the pub has been extensively and imaginatively refurbished and extended by Oakham Inns.
Branch chairman of CAMRA, David Hayes, presented the award and was pleased to find a good selection of real ales on the bar. The pub had a long stint under a different name, and the restoration of the old name is a feature that will soon be repeated in the town when the Buckingham Inn re-opens as The Whale.