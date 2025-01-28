Buckingham pub wins CAMRA's Phoenix award after successfully reopening

By Jon Scudamore
Contributor
Published 28th Jan 2025, 11:35 BST
Updated 28th Jan 2025, 11:57 BST
CAMRA chairman for MK and North Bucks, David Hays, presenting the award.CAMRA chairman for MK and North Bucks, David Hays, presenting the award.
CAMRA chairman for MK and North Bucks, David Hays, presenting the award.
The Grand Junction Pub in Buckingham has been presented with an award from the North Bucks and Milton Keynes branch of the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA).

The Phoenix Award is presented to pubs which have risen again following several years of closure.

CAMRA has found that where a pub has been closed for over 12 months it often stays shut, so this award celebrates the reopening of one of our most loved local amenities.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In this case the pub has been extensively and imaginatively refurbished and extended by Oakham Inns.

Branch chairman of CAMRA, David Hayes, presented the award and was pleased to find a good selection of real ales on the bar. The pub had a long stint under a different name, and the restoration of the old name is a feature that will soon be repeated in the town when the Buckingham Inn re-opens as The Whale.

Related topics:CAMRABuckinghamPhoenixMilton Keynes
News you can trust since 1832
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice