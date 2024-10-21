Buckingham pub reopens following major six-figure investment

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The White Hart closed its doors at the end of August 2024 and has now reopened following completion of major works both inside and out.

The inside of the pub benefits from a complete makeover, with enhanced features including new plush furniture and contemporary décor. With a brighter colour scheme and modern facilities throughout, the pub is now a welcoming environment for people of all ages to come together and enjoy the new and improved space.

The venue is now zoned into spaces such as the bar area, sports area and restaurant to cater to all guests. Upstairs boasts an extended bar and booth seating area which can also be used for remote working, while downstairs offers, shuffleboard, electronic darts, a pool table and photobooth.

The pub has a fantastic sports offering, boasting 12 TV screens and the pub can be sectioned to show three matches at once, plus, is registered on the Greene King Sports app for lots of fantastic drinks deals on matchdays.

The newly refurbished pub also includes a dedicated separate space for private parties and functions holding up to 45 people. This new and exclusive space is perfect for hosting special events, with the pub now accepting bookings via their website.

The hotel has also been completely overhauled with a new and vibrant design for guests to enjoy an overnight stay. Guests can choose from 19 beautifully appointed bedrooms and indulge in a variety of local activities. Enjoy a round of golf at a nearby course or experience the thrill of Silverstone, just moments away.

Customers can now enjoy an upgraded outdoor seating area, featuring pergolas, bench seating and new lighting and heating, meaning guests can enjoy this perfect spot whatever the weather.

The White Hart has introduced a delicious new menu, featuring small plates and fantastic lunch deals such as 2 main meals for £15.49. The pub will also host Steak Thursday’s, Sunday Roast and Lunch club 12-5 Monday to Saturday with advanced booking advised to avoid disappointment.

The drinks menu has also had a revamp, offering a new range of beers and ales such as Cruzcampo, Beavertown Neck Oil and Thatcher’s Fusion, as well as an exciting new cocktail and mocktail menu and no and low options.

Enjoying a central location, the pub aims to be a local community hot spot for all, whether it be for celebrations, sports, music or just a casual drink or bite to eat. It is dog-friendly inside and out, including the hotel, meaning that those who want to bring their furry friends along can do so.

The investment has provided 14 job opportunities for the local community with the team growing at both the front and back of house.

Tim Hall, General Manager of The White Hart said: “We’re excited to welcome back the local community to The White Hart. We remain a cornerstone of the area, and look forward to showcasing our enhanced offering to both familiar faces and new visitors.”

"The renovation has breathed new life into the pub, and we’re sure our customers will be delighted with the upgraded facilities and menu, providing an even more enjoyable drinking and dining experience!"

In addition to its seasonal events, The White Hart offers a vibrant lineup of regular activities. Guests can enjoy "Fizz Fridays," Rock 'n' Roll Bingo, and Saturday's "Diva Night" featuring a live singer. The entertainment also continues downstairs with an ultimate digital DJ and more. Monday ‘Student Nights’ with a 10% discount, Tuesday ‘Quiz Nights’, and Friday ‘Mum and Tots Mornings’, creating a diverse and welcoming atmosphere for everyone.

The White Hart reopened on 12th October and is located Market Square, Buckingham, Buckinghamshire MK18 1NL.