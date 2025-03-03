Buckingham Pancake Races 2025: Filled with fun, laughter, and tradition
The event was held on the green by St Peter and St Paul’s Church on Thursday, February 20th. Despite the Great British weather, the rain did not dampen our spirits! Enthusiastic competitors embraced the fun and kept the tradition alive.
Participants raced in six different categories, with trophies and treats awarded to the winners. This community event was officially opened by the Town Crier, and Cllr Fran Davies the Deputy Mayor and hosted by Cllr Martin Try who kept everybody entertained. The atmosphere was lively, filled with plenty of laughter and friendly competition.
Congratulations to this year’s podium winners:
Under 5’s
1st Zebedee
2nd Oliver
3rd Rueben
6-11ys
1st Antonia
2nd Rocco
3rd Olivia
Adult
1st Lee from MK2 Mechanical
2nd Shelly
3rd Zac
Adult Team Relay
1st Zac & Freya
2nd MK2 Mechanical
Walking
1st Antonia
2nd Amelia
3rd Rocco
Cllr Robin Stuchbury, Chair of Town Centre & Events Committee said "The Buckingham Pancake Race was well attended, with many young people braving the inclement weather to take part in this beloved annual community event. The race balanced friendly rivalry and competitive spirit, with Deputy Mayor Cllr Fran Davies overseeing the prize presentation. I would like to extend my gratitude to everybody who joined us and all the volunteers and council staff who made this event possible”.