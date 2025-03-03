Buckingham Pancake Races 2025: Filled with fun, laughter, and tradition

This year, Buckingham’s Pancake Races took place during the February half-term, bringing fun and entertainment for families to enjoy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event was held on the green by St Peter and St Paul’s Church on Thursday, February 20th. Despite the Great British weather, the rain did not dampen our spirits! Enthusiastic competitors embraced the fun and kept the tradition alive.

Participants raced in six different categories, with trophies and treats awarded to the winners. This community event was officially opened by the Town Crier, and Cllr Fran Davies the Deputy Mayor and hosted by Cllr Martin Try who kept everybody entertained. The atmosphere was lively, filled with plenty of laughter and friendly competition.

Congratulations to this year’s podium winners:

Pancake Race podium winners - adult relay

Under 5’s

1st Zebedee

2nd Oliver

3rd Rueben

6-11ys

1st Antonia

2nd Rocco

3rd Olivia

Adult

1st Lee from MK2 Mechanical

2nd Shelly

3rd Zac

Adult Team Relay

1st Zac & Freya

2nd MK2 Mechanical

Walking

1st Antonia

2nd Amelia

3rd Rocco

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Robin Stuchbury, Chair of Town Centre & Events Committee said "The Buckingham Pancake Race was well attended, with many young people braving the inclement weather to take part in this beloved annual community event. The race balanced friendly rivalry and competitive spirit, with Deputy Mayor Cllr Fran Davies overseeing the prize presentation. I would like to extend my gratitude to everybody who joined us and all the volunteers and council staff who made this event possible”.