Buckingham lights up for the festive season

Buckingham’s Christmas Lights Switch-On event took place on Thursday 28th November and brought the community together in the town centre to celebrate the start of the festive season.

The event began at 4 pm with a bustling Christmas Market at the Cattle Pens, where local makers, charities, and businesses offered festive treats and gifts. Mulled wine was served at The King’s Head, while The Grand Junction hosted a BBQ and pop-up bar.

Families enjoyed plenty of activities, including a visit from the Buckingham Table Santa Van and free Christmas crafts at the Chantry Chapel run by volunteers from the National Trust at Stowe. The streets came alive with entertainment, including magical angel stilt walkers from MJ Productions.

Live performances included a delightful show from the young stars of PQA Buckingham. The Great Horwood Silver Band led a traditional carol singalong, followed by an inspiring finale by the Bucks Gospel Fellowship Choir.

The Mayor of Buckingham, Cllr. Anja Schaefer

The crowd cheered as the Mayor of Buckingham and this year’s Christmas Card Contest winners, Gracie, Pipper, Sihansa, and Emily turned on the lights.

Robin Stuchbury, Chair of the Town Centre and Events Committee, said “once again, our dedicated events team, on behalf of the Town Council working in collaboration with everyone involved in the event hosted a lovely community event. We hope people had a good time and we wish season’s greetings to everyone, and I hope you and your families have a lovely Christmas.”