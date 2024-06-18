Buckingham couple receive MBE for 21 years of charitable work in Malawi

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Geoff and Liz Furber, founders of Buckingham based charity Ripple Africa, were awarded MBEs in the King’s Birthday Honours list. Both have worked with no pay for the last 21 years helping rural communities in Malawi, one of the world’s poorest countries.

Their tireless dedication and drive have helped Malawians:

plant over 24 million trees

protect fish in the world’s ninth largest and most biodiverse freshwater lake

build 125,000 fuel-efficient cookstoves

protect Malawi’s few remaining forests.

They also support local education, agriculture and healthcare facilities near Ripple Africa’s base in northern Malawi. The charity:

Liz and Geoff in Malawi visiting projects

runs eight preschools

supports six primary schools, a secondary school and a community library

supports four clinics and a local hospital

helps local people grow improved fruit trees and sweet potatoes and start livestock businesses

runs a community support project for over 170 people living with disabilities.

Their teams both in the UK and Malawi are delighted that they have been recognised for their hard work and amazing achievements and can’t wait to celebrate with them when they receive their awards!