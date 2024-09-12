Buckingham blooms at this year’s gardening awards

In a town where the gardens are as vibrant as the community spirit, Buckingham's annual “Buckingham in Bloom” competition showcases the very best of Buckingham’s green-fingered talent and blooming creativity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Open to all residents, from the humble hanging basket to the seasoned horticulturalists, the competition invited everyone to flaunt their front gardens, hanging baskets, wildlife havens, and community spaces. The stakes were high, and the judges—armed with clipboards and a discerning eye for floral finesse—had their work cut out for them.

But this year, Buckingham in Bloom sprouted a new category, local businesses were invited to showcase their premises, giving the town’s commercial spaces a chance to flaunt their floral flair. From charming cafés to bustling shops, the entries were as diverse as they were delightful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The addition of the business category was a significant highlight. It not only provided a platform for commercial spaces to contribute to the town’s greenery but also underscored the important role businesses play in our town. The variety and quality of entries from local businesses were impressive, making the judges’ task both challenging and rewarding.

Residential Winners Group Photo

The awards ceremony for residents was held at the Larder Café at Manor Farm, where the 1st place winners in the small business category, the Larder Café itself, graciously hosted the event. Their generosity extended beyond the ceremony, as they provided delicious tea and cake for all attendees. This act of kindness exemplified the strong sense of community that Buckingham thrives on.

The awards were handed out by Mayor, Cllr. Anja Schaefer, who celebrated the hard work and creativity of all the participants.

Category

Winners

1st place winner Front Gardens

Front Garden 1st place

Mr B. Wilkins

Front Garden 2nd place

Ms S. Hurdman

1st place winner Community Gardens

Containers/Hanging Baskets

Mr T. Lawler

Community Gardens

Paynes Court

1st place winner Large Business

Small Businesses 1st place

Small Businesses 2nd place

Large Businesses 1st place

Cllr. Robin Stuchbury, Chair of the Town Centre & Events Committee said “It was a wonderful opportunity to join my colleagues on the Buckingham Town Council to celebrate the efforts the members of the public who won awards by contributing such wonderful gardens to make Buckingham such a wonderful place for everyone to live. Thank you to all the participants, judges and staff involved in this event. Your time and effort are truly appreciated as demonstrated yesterday as we were kindly invited to present the awards the Larder Café on Bourton Road, who kindly provided refreshments for the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Buckingham is a town where beauty grows, and the spirit of community blossoms in every corner. Here’s to the continued success of Buckingham’s blooming gardens and thriving businesses. We look forward to even more vibrant displays and community involvement in next year’s competition.