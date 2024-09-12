Buckingham blooms at this year’s gardening awards
Open to all residents, from the humble hanging basket to the seasoned horticulturalists, the competition invited everyone to flaunt their front gardens, hanging baskets, wildlife havens, and community spaces. The stakes were high, and the judges—armed with clipboards and a discerning eye for floral finesse—had their work cut out for them.
But this year, Buckingham in Bloom sprouted a new category, local businesses were invited to showcase their premises, giving the town’s commercial spaces a chance to flaunt their floral flair. From charming cafés to bustling shops, the entries were as diverse as they were delightful.
The addition of the business category was a significant highlight. It not only provided a platform for commercial spaces to contribute to the town’s greenery but also underscored the important role businesses play in our town. The variety and quality of entries from local businesses were impressive, making the judges’ task both challenging and rewarding.
The awards ceremony for residents was held at the Larder Café at Manor Farm, where the 1st place winners in the small business category, the Larder Café itself, graciously hosted the event. Their generosity extended beyond the ceremony, as they provided delicious tea and cake for all attendees. This act of kindness exemplified the strong sense of community that Buckingham thrives on.
The awards were handed out by Mayor, Cllr. Anja Schaefer, who celebrated the hard work and creativity of all the participants.
Category
Winners
Front Garden 1st place
Mr B. Wilkins
Front Garden 2nd place
Ms S. Hurdman
Containers/Hanging Baskets
Mr T. Lawler
Community Gardens
Paynes Court
Small Businesses 1st place
Small Businesses 2nd place
Large Businesses 1st place
Cllr. Robin Stuchbury, Chair of the Town Centre & Events Committee said “It was a wonderful opportunity to join my colleagues on the Buckingham Town Council to celebrate the efforts the members of the public who won awards by contributing such wonderful gardens to make Buckingham such a wonderful place for everyone to live. Thank you to all the participants, judges and staff involved in this event. Your time and effort are truly appreciated as demonstrated yesterday as we were kindly invited to present the awards the Larder Café on Bourton Road, who kindly provided refreshments for the event.
Buckingham is a town where beauty grows, and the spirit of community blossoms in every corner. Here’s to the continued success of Buckingham’s blooming gardens and thriving businesses. We look forward to even more vibrant displays and community involvement in next year’s competition.
