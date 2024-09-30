Brownies and Guides get more than they bargained for as pregnant pig starts to nest during farm trip

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A group of 50 Brownies and Guides got to be at the centre of farm life this week, after a pregnant pig started making her nest during their visit to an Amersham attraction.

The 1st and 2nd Ruislip guides and 1st Ruislip Brownies were visiting Kew Little Pigs in Amersham as part of a special educational tour, when Julia the pig started to farrow, which signals that she is almost ready to give birth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And as well as getting to spend time with tiny piglets from other litters, the older pigs, goats and chickens, the group also got an impromptu biology lesson ahead of the birth.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Guide leader Lindsey Gregory, who organised the trip for the girls, said: "It was a fantastic evening at Kew Little Pigs.

The Brownies and Guides during their visit - Animal News Agency

"The girls were the only guests that evening, so they had the run of the farm. They loved visiting all the pigs, the adult pigs particularly enjoyed being brushed and if you managed to get the right spot they went to sleep.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And the piglets were running around to greet them and enjoyed sitting on their laps being cuddled. The goats and kids were a firm favourite too. The staff couldn’t do enough for us and the farm was clean and well looked after. We can’t wait to go back again."

Olivia Mikhail, owner of Kew Little Pigs, said: "We love to have visits from groups like the Brownies and Guides, and what a brilliant time to come for them!

"Not only did they get to enjoy the farm, but they also got to see the start of Julia's labour which is a great learning experience."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Olivia added: "We are an ethical breeder of miniature pigs, and all of the piglets either stay with us, or go on to be pets. Everyone who buys a pig from us has to demonstrate that they have the space to keep a pig in a happy environment, and must take a pig keeping course to ensure that they have the knowledge that they need."

Kew Little Pigs has shown over the years just how committed it is to teaching the next generation about looking after animals.

The award-winning attraction launched the Pigs For Schools Scheme in 2021 which has so far reached 100,000 children with a range of in school visits, discount vouchers and the opportunity to start a school pig club, where miniature pigs come to live at the school.

To find out more about Kew Little Pigs and owning a miniature pig go to www.kewlittlepigs.com or email [email protected]