Brother runs London marathon in honour of sister 10 years after her death

Adam Stevens, 43, from Buckinghamshire, is running this year’s TCS London Marathon on April 27 for Breast Cancer Now in memory of his sister, Rachel, who was only 34-years-old when she was diagnosed with non-hormone responsive triple- negative breast cancer. Rachel sadly died two years later in 2015.

Adam said: “Those who knew Rachel knew just how exceptional she was, with a gift for friendship and a zest for life, which is remembered and celebrated by all who knew her.

“Roughly 1000 people came to her funeral, I mean she was just that kind of person, hugely popular. Now, Rachel’s friends and I are keeping her memory alive, through things like running the London Marathon.

“In our friendship group, there are about six children named Rachel in her honour, a whole new generation of Rachels. We’re hoping to get them all together at the finish line.”

Adam is running for Breast Cancer Now in honour of his sister Rachel who died 10 years ago.

Adam is running his first ever marathon with Billy, 46, Rachel’s boyfriend at the time of her death, and says, despite a few colds and flus, the duo’s training is going well.

“Some people are sponsoring us £10 for every minute we finish the race in under four hours, so it’s quite motivating to think about getting another £100 or so out of them!”

The two men are fundraising for Breast Cancer Now to help the charity fund life- changing research and support.

“I’m honestly still shocked by the lack of progression into this type of cancer a decade later. Too many young women are dying from this aggressive form of cancer.

“I have two daughters, and there’s this new generation of Rachels, I want to raise an ambitious amount of money for Breast Cancer Now, to help them fund research that will help ensure that other young women are spared the pain and premature death that Rachel suffered.”

Since Rachel’s death Adam and her friends and family have raised a staggering estimate of £86,000 for Breast Cancer Now.

To donate to Adam’s TCS London Marathon fundraiser to help Breast Cancer Now continue to provide life-saving research and specialist-support to anyone affected by breast cancer, visit: https://2025tcslondonmarathon.enthuse.com/pf/adam-stevens-f3a5e