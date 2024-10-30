British Garden Centres raises £30,000 for Wendover-based charity

British Garden Centres has again demonstrated its unwavering commitment to giving back to the charity, presenting Wendover-based Greenfingers with a cheque for £30,000.

This impressive sum was raised through a year of fundraising efforts across the company's 65 stores across the UK.

Employees from the UK's largest family-run garden centre group showed their ongoing commitment to supporting Greenfingers' mission through various FUNdraising events. Highlights included store events on Garden ReLeaf Day, where customers enjoyed cake sales, tombolas and raffles, car washes, competitions and challenges. Some of the British Garden Centres team also participated in sponsored cycle rides and the Garden Re-Leaf walks, raising money as they took part in the activities across the UK.

A special collaboration with Unwins led to the Sweet Pea Butterfly Blue seeds being launched, with a small donation going towards Greenfingers’ cause. Adventurous team members from Brigg and Wolseley Bridge took on the challenge of climbing Snowdon, embracing the scenic beauty of Wales while raising vital funds.

In addition to these activities, a thrilling Dragonboat Race with a BGC team added an element of adventure and teamwork, showcasing the dedication of employees to rally together to fundraise and support the vital work of Greenfingers.

Greenfingers, a charity dedicated to creating magical gardens in children's hospices, has transformed the lives of countless children and their families. Greenfingers gardens offer a space for respite, joy, and therapeutic benefits, providing a much-needed escape from the challenges of illness.

British Garden Centres Project and Development Manager, Amy Stubbs, and Regional Manager, John Wallis presented Linda Petrons, Director of Fundraising and Communications at Greenfingers with the cheque at a packed-out Tring Garden Centre Charity Shopping and Quiz night last week.

Amy said: “I’m always blown away by the dedication, commitment and tenacity shown to this amazing charity by our team members and BGC family. We collectively continue to make a significant difference in people’s lives.”

Linda expressed her gratitude saying: "We’ve been blown away by British Garden Centres’ fundraising for the Greenfingers l and we want to say a huge thank you to them for their incredible hard work and dedication, and to everyone who has supported the charity throughout 2024.

"The fantastic total raised by team members at British Garden Centres will be a huge boost for the charity and help us build more outdoor spaces for children and their families, and actively help us turn garden designs into reality.”