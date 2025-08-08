Bringing our community closer to dementia: A powerful virtual reality experience

At Better At Home Care, we’re proud to be a local, family-run home care and live-in care provider supporting the Chesham community for the last 8 years.

Founded in 2018 by our Registered Manager, Regina Muchunga—a nurse by profession—our mission has always been rooted in working together, putting people first, and making a difference.

As part of that mission, we recently hosted an incredibly impactful Dementia Virtual Reality Bus Experience in Chesham. The goal was simple but powerful: to help people feel what it’s like to live with dementia, rather than just read about it. We believe that information is most valuable when it can be lived, understood, and shared from a place of empathy—and that’s exactly what this experience allowed.

The response was overwhelming. Many who joined us shared that they had a loved one recently diagnosed with dementia. For them, the experience offered a deeply emotional way to resonate, understand, and connect with what their family members or friends might be going through. Others described it as intense, even polarising—but always enlightening. Some found the idea of entering the bus overwhelming, and we fully understand that too. Dementia affects everyone differently, and we’re grateful to have created space for all responses.

Local Mayor of Chesham, Local MP With Better at homecare staff

Local carers, including members of our own team, also took part. Many were moved and walked away with a deeper understanding of the condition—insight they can now bring into the care they deliver every day.

We were honoured to work in collaboration with Dementia Respite, and even more proud to welcome the Mayor, local MP, and ambulance team, who all stepped forward to take part. It’s vital that our community leaders are actively involved in raising awareness around important issues like dementia. We can’t thank them enough for showing up with us.

As a care provider rooted in Chesham, we see events like this as part of our wider responsibility—to share valuable information, raise awareness, and stay deeply connected to the people we serve. People of all ages took part, proving once again how united we are in our efforts to understand, support, and care.

We're grateful to everyone who joined us. This event reminded us why we do what we do—and how powerful we can be when we come together.

For more about us, visit: www.betterathomecare.co.uk