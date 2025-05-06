Bringing joy on four paws: Therapy dogs make a lasting impact at Bartlett’s Residential care home in Aylesbury

Ruby the therapy dog at Bartlett's Residential Care Home

At Bartlett’s Residential Care Home in Stone, Aylesbury – part of Peverel Court Care – animal companionship is a cherished part of life. Through a thoughtful programme of therapy dog visits, family pet drop-ins and a popular annual dog show, residents benefit from the comfort and joy that only a friendly four-legged visitor can provide.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the most regular and much-loved visitors is Ruby, a gentle therapy dog from the national charity Therapy Dogs Nationwide. Her visits offer moments of calm and connection, especially for residents living with dementia. Whether she’s curled up quietly beside someone’s chair or trotting down the corridor to warm greetings, Ruby’s presence brings both emotional and social benefits – encouraging conversation, reducing anxiety and sparking happy memories.

Residents also enjoy regular visits from the team at Paws PT, a dog training business based on the grounds of Bartlett’s. These sessions bring a rotating cast of sociable, well-behaved dogs into the home, encouraging interaction, laughter and reminiscence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Angela Lloyd, a resident, shared: “I enjoy it when the animals visit me in my room. The ladies who bring them are also nice.”

Olive, another resident, added: “I love it when the dogs visit. I remember a couple of them by name now! The spaniels are my favourite.”

The home’s strong relationship with Paws PT also brings a personal connection for resident Carol, who enjoys regular visits from Flo and Lou, two beloved sausage dogs who lived with her before she moved to Bartlett’s. Now owned by her daughter, the dogs recognise Carol and love nothing more than snuggling up on her lap – often coaxing a biscuit from a handbag they know well.

Adding even more excitement to the calendar is Bartlett’s much-anticipated Annual Dog Show. Friends, relatives and team members bring their dogs along to compete in light-hearted categories such as “Best Trick” and “Best in Show,” with residents taking part as judges. The event is a highlight of the year, with laughter, stories and a shared love of animals filling the garden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition, Bartlett’s occasionally welcomes visits from Pawside, who bring adorable puppies for residents to cuddle, stroke and interact with. These sessions prompt storytelling, smiles, and meaningful moments of connection – especially among those who may otherwise find it difficult to engage.

Mibell Hernandez, Home Manager at Bartlett’s, said: “We see time and again how powerful animal therapy can be.

Whether it’s Ruby’s calm companionship, the joy of a puppy visit or a familiar face like Flo and Lou popping in, our residents light up. These visits lift spirits, stimulate conversation and offer a sense of warmth and comfort that’s hard to replicate. It’s not just a nice addition to life at Bartlett’s – it’s a truly valuable part of our care.”

Residents’ relatives are also encouraged to bring in their dogs, many of whom now visit regularly. Combined, these visits bring genuine companionship and countless smiles to the home – one paw at a time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information on life at Bartlett’s care home, and to find out more about their new garden lodges, which are to open soon, click here: