Brand the Bus finalists announced

Carousel Buses’ inaugural Brand the Bus competition has announced the finalists that could win branding on a double-decker bus.

In total, 5,587 unique online votes were cast for 42 entries, and the top ten good causes nominated by the public will now be considered by a judging panel.

The finalists are: South Bucks Hospice, The Pace Centre, Chiltern Music Academy, Girlguiding Buckinghamshire, Thames Valley Air Ambulance, Wycombe Homeless Connection, Scouts Buckinghamshire, Thames Valley Adventure Playground, One Can Trust and Hearing Dogs for Deaf People.

Brand the Bus offers Buckinghamshire-based charities and not-for-profit organisations the chance to have their branding emblazoned across an entire double-decker bus which will serve the county’s roads.

As well as being branded on a double-decker bus, the winner will also scoop advertising onboard Carousel Buses vehicles, radio advertising on Wycombe Sound, and an advertising package with Wycombe Wanderers Football Club.

Luke Marion, Managing Director of Carousel Buses, said: “Our new Brand the Bus competition has had an excellent response in Buckinghamshire, and the volume and quality of entries have been inspiring.

“Thank you to all the good causes that entered and everyone who has voted. It reaffirms there are so many excellent good causes in our community delivering a range of vital services.

“We’re looking forward to selecting the overall winners and supporting more charities in partnership with Wycombe Sound and Wycombe Wanderers.”

Matt Cecil, Head of Media at Wycombe Wanderers, said: “It’s been fantastic to see so many worthwhile causes stepping forward for this opportunity, and we’d like to congratulate those who have reached the final ten.

“Each and every charity that’s entered the competition makes a really valuable contribution to our local community and is deserving of winning, so it’ll be a tough choice for the judging panel, and everyone at Wycombe Wanderers wishes them all the very best.”

Liam Gates, Managing Director of Wycombe Sound said: “As a community non-profit too, it's been rewarding to take a moment to recognise and support the amazing work of so many great local charities.

“With more than 40 entries and so many public votes, it's been brilliant to see the interaction for such a tough first competition. We’re excited to see which good cause will be the winner to receive such a brilliant collaborative prize and would like to thank everyone who has nominated or voted in

the competition."

Prizes will be awarded to charities that, in the panel’s opinion, have fulfilled the brief to the highest standard. The winning organisation will be announced in June, and the branded bus is set to hit the roads of Buckinghamshire in the autumn.

The initiative was inspired by the success of the Brand the Bus competition delivered by Carousel Buses’ sister operators, Oxford Bus Company and Thames Travel, in Oxfordshire.