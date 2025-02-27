Bishop Dave, Bishop of Buckingham, consecrated at Canterbury Cathedral

There were cheers of celebration at the end of a service to consecrate Bishop Dave Bull as the next Bishop of Reading today. The service was led by the Archbishop of York at Canterbury Cathedral.

The service began at 11am with a procession of senior bishops and clergy to the West End of the Nave of Canterbury Cathedral. Dr Jane Williams, the McDonald Professor in Christian Theology at St Mellitus College, delivered the sermon. Towards the end of the service, the newly ordained bishops turned to face the congregation while the Bishop of London, the Right Reverend Sarah Mullally, formally welcomed them with a special prayer.

Archbishop Stephen said: “It was a real privilege to consecrate Mary, Dave, Esther, and Andrew today, and wonderful to see Luke consecrated as Bishop of Richborough. Each of them brings a wealth of skills and experience to their new role. The Church will be richly blessed by their ministry.

“This is a challenging time yet the work of the Church goes on. From after-school groups and choral evensongs to food banks, chaplaincies, and countless quiet acts of service, members of our churches continue to demonstrate the transformational love of Christ. This is the vocation of the Church and the new bishops consecrated today will help lead and support this mission.”

Bishop Dave said: “It is an exciting prospect to serve Buckinghamshire as Bishop in the coming years. My family have made it our home for the past 13 years and so we have already come to love many of the communities, schools and churches here. I look forward to coming to love all the others in the years ahead.”

Bishop Dave will now attend welcome a service in Buckinghamshire areas at All Saints High Wycombe on Saturday. He will then be installed as bishop in the Diocese of Oxford at choral evensong at Christ Church Cathedral on 8 March.

Bishop Steven said: “It has been an absolute joy to be part of the service to ordain Bishop Dave as the next Bishop of Buckingham. Dave’s deep personal sense of discipleship and mission will be a rich blessing for the Buckingham episcopal area. He brings to his ministry a track record as a strategic leader which I have seen at work during his time as Area Dean or the Wycombe Deanery. We will be praying for Dave and his family as they begin this new ministry alongside us.”

Most recently, Bishop Dave served as Team Rector to All Saints church in Marlow and was Area Dean for the Wycombe Deanery. He was also Chaplain to the 2012 London Olympics. He is married to Helen, with whom he has three children, and enjoys sailing and mountain biking.