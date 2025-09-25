Bisham Abbey to host all-day coffee morning to support cancer charity

Bisham Abbey is staging an extended coffee morning on Friday September 26th, which will run from 8am to 8pm, with all money raised going to the charity, Macmillan Cancer Support.

The 12-hour event forms part of Macmillan’s annual ‘World’s Biggest Coffee Morning’, which began in 1990, and is now one of the biggest fund-raising days in the UK.

On the 26th, the Bisham Abbey catering team will be laying on home-made cakes and cookies, with all proceeds from the Macmillan-themed sweet treats going to the charity. There will also be a prize raffle, with all monies raised going to Macmillan. Top prize for the raffle is a basket which includes exciting goodies.

Stacey Caswell, contract manager for Bisham Abbey said: “We’re proud to do our bit to support Macmillan, whose work supports many thousands of people living with cancer in the UK.

“Please pop along on the 26th to sample our delicious cakes and cookies. It’s a win-win situation for all customers – you get to enjoy a lovely homemade treat, knowing that the money you’ve spent is helping people living with this terrible disease.”

For more information about Bisham Abbey or to learn more about upcoming events, please visit: https://www.bishamabbeynsc.co.uk/nsc/