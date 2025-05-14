Bisham Abbey launches Chatty Café to support social isolation

Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre has launched a free monthly social group, where seniors, friends, family and caregivers can come together to chat, share experiences, and build relationships in a supportive setting.

The chatty café group meet every third Tuesday of the month, from 11am to 12pm. Designed to be accessible and inclusive, the session caters to individuals with dementia, Parkinson’s, and those with mobility issues.

Howard Hastings, Active Communities Manager for Bisham Abbey, said:

“We’re proud to introduce the Chatty Café here at Bisham Abbey. It aligns with our mission of focusing on inclusion, wellbeing and community engagement.

Chatty Café at Bisham

“The session is free for all attendees, including non-members, and there is no need to book in advance – just pop in every third Tuesday and say hello!”

This initiative is in partnership with Co-op and Age UK, both of which are committed to promoting social inclusion and well-being for older adults in the region.

For more information about the Bisham Chatty Café or to learn more about upcoming events, please visit: www.bishamabbeynsc.co.uk/nsc